Insight Medical Systems Completes Cadaver Lab Using ARVIS for Hip and Knee Replacement

ARVIS wearable Augmented Reality Visualization System was successfully used by two surgeons to complete hip and knee procedures in a cadaver lab.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Medical Systems, Inc. conducted its first cadaveric evaluation of ARVIS, its Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System. At this pioneering event, each surgeon was able to successfully achieve three landmark goals by navigating a distal femoral and tibial resection in a knee procedure, navigating an acetabular cup position in a hip procedure according to their preferred approach, and measuring leg length and joint offset.

To create this immersive augmented-reality visualization and navigated execution system, ARVIS combines tracking cameras with both a 3D display and handsfree interface in a standalone surgical headset. The system, which includes a single tray of trackable instruments, provides the surgeon with key data without the need for imaging or external equipment, as is seen in the traditional medical technologies of computer navigation and robotics. ARVIS is worn and controlled by the surgeon, tracks from the surgeon’s viewpoint, and delivers information to the surgeon right at the point of care.

After the lab, Michael Alexiades, M.D. stated, “The cadaver lab for both hip and knee replacement has shown me ARVIS is intuitive and natural to use, and highlights that the potential of this technology is not for the far future, but is ready to implement now.”

“The lab was a great success and we are pleased to have reached this important milestone,” said Nick van der Walt, Insight’s founder and CEO. “It was exciting to see ARVIS working in a surgical environment for the first time. We’re looking forward to completing the development of the product and obtaining FDA clearance.”

Insight Medical Systems will be exhibiting at this year’s AAOS Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, March 13-15 at booth #6534.

Please visit www.insightmedsys.com for more information regarding Insight Medical Systems.

About Insight: Insight Medical Systems is a medical device company with a focus on orthopedic surgical procedures including spinal fusion, joint replacement and ACL reconstruction. It is leveraging augmented reality technology to provide a highly cost effective and easy-to-use alternative to surgical navigation systems and robots. The addressable market in the USA for computer assisted surgery in orthopedics is estimated to reach $1 Billion by 2021.

The device referenced in this statement is not cleared by the FDA for distribution in the USA.



