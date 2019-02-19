3 Social Media Marketing Pitfalls That Can Swallow Your Reputation

Many people think social media marketing is simple. If it were that easy, though, no one would ever need help marketing.” — Janeene High, RDM Founder & CEO

At a glance, social media marketing seems like the perfect way to advertise. It’s free to create a profile, you can post as often as you want to, and your followers will act as unpaid promoters, sharing your posts with their friends and family. All you have to do is log in, post, then lean back and wait for your audience to grow.

If it were that easy, though, no one would ever need help marketing.

The truth is that social media marketing is like trying to reach a hidden treasure in the middle of the jungle. While there are great riches to be found, there are traps and hazards along every road. Here are some of the more dangerous ones you need to avoid if you want your social media marketing efforts to be successful.

Pitfall #1: Just Winging It

If you want to make it to the lost treasure, you’re going to need a map. Just picking a direction, and haring off into the jungle isn’t going to do you any good. Especially since you could be going in the exact opposite direction, you need to. Before you make a single post, be sure you know where you’re going, and what provisions you’re going to need to get there. Otherwise, you’re very unlikely to reach your goals.

Pitfall #2: Handing It Off To The Intern

This doesn’t sound like that big of a problem. After all, interns are supposed to be the ones who do the grunt work, and hey, sitting on the computer making Facebook posts all day is what they’d be doing anyway, right? You may as well get some benefit out of them.

The problem is that social media marketing isn’t a video game. You don’t just ask the low man on the totem pole to handle it because they’re a Millennial with a smartphone. This is still marketing, and it’s the lifeblood of your exposure to your audience. Management needs to be involved in social media marketing, and they need to craft the message and assignments which others then post online.

Pitfall #3: Always Talking, Never Listening

This one isn’t just a pitfall; it’s a pitfall with poison spikes in the walls, and a shallow bottom filled with crocodiles. The sort of pitfall that means your game is over, please insert another quarter to try again.

A mistake lots of businesses make is to regard social media as little more than a digital soap box; a place they can climb on to shout their message as loudly as possible. However, it’s important to remember that social media isn’t a radio spot or a TV commercial where you are given time and space to deliver your talking points to a captive audience. Social media is an interactive thing, and when you don’t use it in an interactive way, your audience is going to tune out and turn away.

So what does that mean? Well, it means if all your posts do is talk about you, then people are going to stop listening. It’s give and take on social media, and you need to listen as well as talk. That means responding to posts, answering messages, and generally treating your audience like people you know, instead of as an amorphous mass you’re trying to market a product or service to. Because people know when you’re doing that, and it turns them off.

Help is on the Way

These are, of course, just a few of the biggest pitfalls that you need to watch out for when it comes to social media marketing. To find out more ways you can harness the power of social media for your business and find success in digital marketing, simply contact us today! We can provide you with more free resources to help you get started.



