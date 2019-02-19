MANX INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATES Achieve ISO Accreditation

'Leading construction specialist validates international success, announcing ISO status'

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, GREAT BRITAIN, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRITISH based leader in International Construction & Engineering Secondment Services, Manx International Project Services, announces its parent company, Manx International Associates', latest accreditation with the successful achievement of ISO status across a number of standards.

Building on a broad spectrum of international successes, Manx International Associates opted to bring formal recognition and accreditation to it's offering, achieving ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Health & Safety Management).

Having established a foothold in the highly competitive construction niche, Manx International Project Services has inherited an internationally recognised pedigree, as part of Manx International Associates. The brand has built an international reputation, with Manx International Associates providing project management services, and Manx International Project Services providing fully supported secondment solutions and the provision of specialist skilled staff.

Director Andrew Parker commented: “We are pleased to have demonstrated that our construction project management services comply with internationally recognised standards, and that Quality, Environmental, and Health & Safety Management systems are integrated into how we do business and ultimately contribute to who we are as an organisation”.

Mr Parker continued: “These integrated systems will be applied throughout the delivery of our services, and will provide our Clients with the knowledge that our exceptional services will be consistently delivered within an internationally recognised framework.”.

Manx International Project Services operate globally, delivering high-end and client focused professional resourcing solutions across the international construction and engineering industries. For more information, please visit our website at http://manx-internationalprojectservices.co.uk/

About Manx International Project Services Ltd:

Incorporated in the Isle of Man, we offer our clients world-class British construction services accessible on an international scale. Manx International Project Services Ltd provide trusted professional secondment services for Main Contractors & Sub-Contractors in the construction and engineering sectors.

Media Contact:

Contact: Aaron Cowell, Director.

Email: aaron.cowell@manx-international.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7904 181473

Manx International Project Services:

Web: http://manx-internationalprojectservices.co.uk/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/manx-international-project-services/

Manx International Associates:

Web: http://manx-international.co.uk

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/manx-international-associates

