Global Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2024

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Loyalty Management market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5240 million by 2024, from US$ 1990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Loyalty Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Loyalty Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International

Kobie Marketing

Tibco Software

Comarch

This study considers the Loyalty Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Loyalty Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Loyalty Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Loyalty Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Customer Loyalty

2.2.2 Employee Retention

2.2.3 Channel Loyalty

2.3 Loyalty Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Loyalty Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Travel & Hospitality

2.4.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Loyalty Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation News

11.2 Oracle Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle Corporation News

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM Corporation News

11.4 Aimia Inc

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.4.3 Aimia Inc Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aimia Inc News

11.5 SAP SE

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP SE Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP SE News

11.6 Maritz Holdings Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.6.3 Maritz Holdings Inc. Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Maritz Holdings Inc. News

11.7 Fidelity Information Services

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.7.3 Fidelity Information Services Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fidelity Information Services News

11.8 Bond Brand Loyalty

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.8.3 Bond Brand Loyalty Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bond Brand Loyalty News

11.9 Brierley+Partners

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Loyalty Management Product Offered

11.9.3 Brierley+Partners Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Brierley+Partners News

11.10 ICF International

11.11 Kobie Marketing

11.12 Tibco Software

11.13 Comarch

Continued…..



