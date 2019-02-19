Global Elevator Market 2019 Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevator Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Elevator – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.
Description:
An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the Vietnam, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.
In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.
The leading players mainly are Mitsubishi Electric, Thien Nam, Thyssen Krupp, Thai Binh and Schindler Vietnam. Mitsubishi Electric is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 18.15% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Elevator market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Elevator business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elevator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mitsubishi Electric
Thien Nam
Thyssen Krupp
Thai Binh
Schindler Vietnam
HISA
Otis
Kone
Hitachi
This study considers the Elevator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Elevator (Vertical)
Escalator
Moving Walkway
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Area
Commercial Office
Transportation Hub Area
Industrial Area
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Elevator Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Mitsubishi Electric
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric News
12.2 Thien Nam
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.2.3 Thien Nam Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Thien Nam News
12.3 Thyssen Krupp
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.3.3 Thyssen Krupp Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Thyssen Krupp News
12.4 Thai Binh
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.4.3 Thai Binh Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Thai Binh News
12.5 Schindler Vietnam
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.5.3 Schindler Vietnam Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Schindler Vietnam News
12.6 HISA
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.6.3 HISA Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 HISA News
12.7 Otis
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.7.3 Otis Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Otis News
12.8 Kone
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.8.3 Kone Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Kone News
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Elevator Product Offered
12.9.3 Hitachi Elevator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Hitachi News
Continued…..
