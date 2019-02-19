Global Elevator Market 2019 Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Elevator – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the Vietnam, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

The leading players mainly are Mitsubishi Electric, Thien Nam, Thyssen Krupp, Thai Binh and Schindler Vietnam. Mitsubishi Electric is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 18.15% in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elevator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Elevator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Moving Walkway

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Industrial Area

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

