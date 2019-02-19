Press Release - BrightLife Direct Launches New Website

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrightLife Direct is one of the leading online sellers of compression hosiery, offering thousands of products to customers all over the world through their website. On January 18, 2019, BrightLife Direct unveiled a redesigned website at www.BrightLifeDirect.com . To continue providing customers with the best experience possible, it was vital to redesign the site and add more features to make the shopping experience easy, fast, and enjoyable."BrightLife Direct has always focused on customers first - making sure they can find the compression garment with the best fit at the best price. We held onto that focus as we planned out the new site - working with customer feedback to understand the pain points on the site and developing solutions to fix them. We are so excited to offer new and returning customers a more dynamic site with the same fun spirit.” - Brita Ericson, Director of Ecommerce & Operations of BrightLife DirectThis highly-anticipated project focused on providing online customers with an easy-to-use website with updated functionality and a fresh look. The website is fully responsive and boasts a streamlined mobile version. The catalog and site search is more precise and accurate to recognize keywords or exact SKU numbers help customers find the perfect product. The new website also features product filters on all brand pages, collections, and search pages to narrow down the extensive catalog to the most relevant results.The new website also includes:- Bigger, easier to see product images- A new self-service return process- Fully responsive design for all devices- Exclusive wholesale portal- Quick-view color chips to preview options- Thousands of product reviews - now easily sorted by scoreThere are a lot of new features on the BrightLife Direct site, but not everything has changed. You can still navigate around the website using drop down menus to shop by brand, category or find informational pages. The BrightLife Direct Blog is now included on the website to provide relevant, educational information and news for customers in a cohesive user-experience.BrightLife Direct is a small business based out of Silver Spring, MD. It offers compression socks, arm sleeves, and stockings for a variety of medical benefits, including managing swelling, fatigue, restless legs, blood clots, shin splints, lymphedema, dysautonomia, diabetes, and more. Compression garments are often used to treat medical conditions, but they are also great for athletes, travelers, expecting moms, and anyone who sits or stands for long periods of time.



