Rubik’s Cube Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019

Description:-

Rubik's Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle in the form of a plastic cube covered with multicolored squares, which the player attempts to twist and turn so that all the squares on each face are of the same color.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by China, Europe and North America, sales in other regions like Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. China is also the largest production base of Rubik’s Cube, holds about 61.36% production share in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 20.46% market share. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

In recent years, the price of Rubik’s Cube is showing a slight upward trend, with more and more innovation and high-end products presented on the market.

Rubik's and Dayan are the biggest two players in Rubik’s Cube market, with about 21.06% and 7.88% market share separately in 2017 (based on revenue). Other leading players in Rubik’s Cube market include GAN Cube, QiYi/MoFangG etc. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Rubik’s Cube manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Rubik’s Cube manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Rubik’s Cube sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Rubik’s Cube manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global Rubik's Cube market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rubik's Cube volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubik's Cube market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The key players covered in this study

Rubik's

VERDES

Dayan

Cube4you

MoYu

GAN Cube

QiYi/MoFangGe

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Rubik’s Cube

Alien Rubik’s Cube

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Competition

