The Baird Group chooses Eurostop fiscal POS solutions for Ben Sherman stores in Europe

Eurostop provides fiscalisation and multi-lingual capability to meet tax and retail requirements for German and Dutch trading

We have designed our connected retail systems to work seamlessly across country borders, while also meeting the local language requirements for retailers.” — Roy Meunier, Product Delivery Manager at Eurostop

LONDON, UK, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that The Baird Group, one of the largest menswear wholesalers in the UK, has selected Eurostop e-pos touch for its Ben Sherman stores in Holland and Germany. The company selected Eurostop’s solution for its delivery times, fiscalisation and multi-lingual functionality to meet the language and legal tax requirements that will come into force for retail transactions in Germany in 2020. Eurostop implemented the EPOS hardware and software within two weeks, connecting to Ben Sherman’s existing stock system using Eurostop’s own API. The Baird Group labels include many leading menswear brands including Jeff Banks and SuitDirect, Gibson London, Pierre Cardin and Scott.Using Eurostop's POS to record customer and sales data at tillpoint and with the integration to its own stock systems, Ben Sherman will be able to manage stock replenishment seamlessly and meet the local country fiscal legislation. The Eurostop solution is sufficiently flexible to meet VAT and fiscalisation regulations, whether this includes recording transactions in store, sending the fiscal data electronically to government tax systems, simply recording the information so that it is ready for inspection, or, as is the case in some Eastern European countries, printing receipts on special fiscal printers, or any combination of these options.The multi-lingual capability in Eurostop’s POS system also allows each of the Ben Sherman stores to have tillpoint displays in the local language, making them easier for staff to use.Roy Meunier, Product Delivery Manager at Eurostop said; “Eurostop's retail management system has been developed to comply with European fiscalisation legal requirements, enabling The Baird Group to use the POS solution across different countries. The new fiscal rules are becoming increasingly common, with some 15 European countries already adopting them including France, Italy and Austria, with Germany and Poland looking to implement legislation in the next couple of years. We have designed our connected retail systems to work seamlessly across country borders, while also meeting the local language requirements for retailers.”-ends-NOTES TO EDITORSAbout The Baird GroupBaird is one of the largest menswear wholesalers in Britain, with a national network of sales teams selling into over 600 active independent retailers. It offers a mix of formalwear and casualwear brands including: Ben Sherman, Jeff Banks and SuitDirect, Gibson London, The Label, Pierre Cardin and Scott.The Baird Group’s core activities are as a retail concessionaire and outlet mall store operator. Baird works closely with its concession partners, leveraging its brand portfolio to ensure its departments always look innovative and competitive. Within its concessions and stores it also offers a comprehensive Made To Measure offer and a full occasion Hire service with the Young’s brand.Baird operates an overseas division trading 30 concessions in America, Germany and Bermuda.For more information, please visit: http://www.bmb-clothing.co.uk/ About EurostopWith over 25 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, DAKS, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:Editors’ ContactsDeborah LohEurostop LimitedTel: +44(0)20 8991 2700Email: deborahl@eurostop.comAndreina WestPR Artistry LimitedTel: +44 (0)1491 845553email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.