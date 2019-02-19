Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2025

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing industry comprises establishments offering farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractor, home lawn and garden equipment, construction machinery, mining machinery and equipment, and oil and gas field machinery and equipment manufacturing. 
Farm machinery manufacturers are offering driverless tractors and robots to individual farmers and corporate farming companies. Driverless tractors and robots automate the weeding and harvesting process. They use GPS and sensors and can be controlled using a tablet or a smart phone. These technologies are known to considerably increase farm output and decrease labor costs. 
In 2017, the global Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. 
This report focuses on the global Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Caterpillar 
Deere 
CNH Industrial 
Doosan Infracore 
Kubota 
...

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Construction Machinery Manufacturing  
Agricultural Implement Manufacturing 
Mining and Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into 
Agriculture 
Construction 
Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Construction Machinery Manufacturing  
1.4.3 Agricultural Implement Manufacturing 
1.4.4 Mining and Oil and Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Agriculture 
1.5.3 Construction 
1.5.4 Mining 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Size 
2.2 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Caterpillar 
12.1.1 Caterpillar Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Introduction 
12.1.4 Caterpillar Revenue in Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development 
12.2 Deere 
12.2.1 Deere Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Introduction 
12.2.4 Deere Revenue in Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Deere Recent Development 
12.3 CNH Industrial 
12.3.1 CNH Industrial Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Introduction 
12.3.4 CNH Industrial Revenue in Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development 
12.4 Doosan Infracore 
12.4.1 Doosan Infracore Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Introduction 
12.4.4 Doosan Infracore Revenue in Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Doosan Infracore Recent Development 
12.5 Kubota 
12.5.1 Kubota Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Introduction 
12.5.4 Kubota Revenue in Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Manufacturing Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Kubota Recent Development

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

