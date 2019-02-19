Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market

A CMOS Camera Module (CCM) is a device that converts an optical image into electronic video signals. These electronic signals are then converted into digital data on the display of a digital imaging device for users to store as a digital image. The booming demand for mobile phone, smartphones, multimedia tablets and other mobile devices has driven the demand for camera modules, which are the core components for built-in digital cameras and have become one of the key differentiating factors for such devices.The CMOS camera module is comprised of a complex integration of optical, electronic, and mechanical technologies.

LG Innotek, SEMCO, Sharp and LITEON captured the top four revenue share spots in the CMOS Camera Module market in 2015. LG Innotek dominated with 16.54 percent revenue share, followed by SEMCO with 14.41 percent revenue share and Sharp with 7.22 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of CMOS Camera Module brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25 million by 2024, from US$ 19 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CMOS Camera Module (CCM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744376-global-cmos-camera-module-ccm-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

VGA and below

2MP

5MP

8MP

12MP

16MP+

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile phone,

Smartphones,

Tablet PCs

Game Consoles

TV

Automotive

Other mobile devices

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744376-global-cmos-camera-module-ccm-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LG Innotek

SEMCO

Sharp

LITEON

Cowell

Sunny Optical

FOXCONN

Partron

Primax

O-FILM

MCNEX

Chicony

TOSHIBA

CAMMSYS

STMicroelectronics

Truly

BYD

Powerlogic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 VGA and below

2.2.2 2MP

2.2.3 5MP

2.2.4 8MP

2.2.5 12MP

2.2.6 16MP+

2.3 CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile phone,

2.4.2 Smartphones,

2.4.3 Tablet PCs

2.4.4 Game Consoles

2.4.5 TV

2.4.6 Automotive

2.4.7 Other mobile devices

2.5 CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) by Players

3.1 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Revenue Market Share by Players

continued...





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.