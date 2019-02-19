Radar Manufacturing Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2022 Forecasts
Global radar manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for both civil and military radars. There is mounting pressure on radar manufacturers to offer cost effective radars with advance capabilities. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing defense expenditures, technology advancements, and increasing military tensions globally is driving the demand for radars.
The market for radars reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020.
The market for radar is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Corporation and Thales
Civil radars accounted for the largest share of the market for radars in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from military radars which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing investments in airport construction and rising military tensions.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for radars, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the radar manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the radar manufacturing market. Brazil and Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations and high investment costs.Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the radar manufacturing market by type. Product type include civil radars and military radars.
Report Includes:
- 98 data tables.
- An overview of the global markets for radar manufacturing
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013-2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Coverage of integration of LIDAR (Light detection and ranging) sensors in automotive radars
- Insight into Increasing Demand of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)
- Overview of multifunctional radio frequency systems used in radars
- Detailed company profiles of the major players in the market, including Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Corporation and ThalesLEONARDO S.P.A.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.
RAYTHEON COMPANY
THALES S.A.
Some points from table of content:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Radar Manufacturing Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Radar Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Chapter 5 Radar Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies
3D Radar Systems
GaN Technology on Radars
Rising Use of Passive Radars
Usage of Multifunctional Radio Frequency Systems in Radars
Cost-Efficient Approach through MIMO (Multiple-In, Multiple-Out Radar Systems)
Increasing Demand in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)
LIDAR Sensors in Automotive Radars
Integration of Radars and GPS
Chapter 6 PESTEL Analysis
Political
Rising Military Tensions and Political Instability Increasing Demand for Radars
High Government Intervention and Bureaucracy Affects Market Growth
Economic
Emerging Markets
Globalization Making Way for Joint Venture and FDIs
Economic Slowdown
Social
Investments in New Airport Construction Increasing Demand for Air Traffic Control Radars
Technological
Legal
Stringent Regulations on Radar Manufacturing
Environmental
Rising Incidences of Hurricanes and Floods Increasing Demand for Weather Radars
Advanced Radars to Study Climate Change
Chapter 7 Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Segment
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Chapter 8 Radar Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2017
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2013-2022
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2017
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2013-2022
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Country, 2017
Chapter 9 Radar Manufacturing Market Customer Information
Military Radars Trends
Factors Driving Innovation and Demand in the Radar Market
Challenges for Development and Implementation of New Radar Technologies
Most Attractive Region in Future
Companies with the Biggest Impact on Radar Innovations
Demand and Procurement of Military Radar in Future
Chapter 10 Global Radar Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
Global Per Capita Average Radar Manufacturing Market Expenditure
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Market, by Country
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
End User Industries Information
Background Information
Investments/Contracts
Regulatory Bodies
Major Associations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Companies
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market Size, by Segment, 2017
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
China Radar Manufacturing Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
End User Industries Information
Background Information
Investments/Contracts
Regulatory Bodies
Major Associations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Companies
China Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017
China Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022
China Radar Manufacturing Market Size, by Segment, 2017
China Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022
India Radar Manufacturing Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
End User Industries Information
Background Information
Investments/Contracts
Regulatory Bodies
Major Associations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Companies
India Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017
India Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022
