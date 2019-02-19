Shadow Show 3D - "Legends of Ice and Fire"

Shadow Theatre Verba - Dragon Shadow Theatre Verba - Wolf Shadow Theatre Verba - Castle

"Legends of Ice and Fire" - the 1st production of shadow show 3D from the Ukrainian shadow group Verba - finalists of the 7th Tv-shows format "Got Talent"

CHERNIHIV, CHERNIHIVSKA, UKRAINE, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 14th, the Shadow show VERBA on its official YouTube channel presented the first production in the shadow show 3D genre!In general, Verba is the first shadow team in Ukraine who created a symbiosis of theese genres and presented it to the public. The premiere of a new 3D shadow show took place on April 16, 2018 in the Chernihiv Drama Theater. However, it took some time to solve shadow and technical difficulties with 3D animation. Staging in the shadow show 3D is technically much more difficult. It is because of synchronization of various technological methods. The work uses several projectors and 3D animation should be clear and dynamic.Therefore, only on November 14, the artists shared with the entire planet an original creative experiment, publishing it in the Internet. And Verba managed to combine the art of shadow theater with the capabilities of 3D graphics and visual effects. Even watching the setting on the screens of monitors - you can not miss the volume of the figures.The specifics of the production in the genre of shadow show 3DLikewise last few shows in cinema thematic, it's also was created based on book. Now it was George R. R. Martin’s "A Song of Ice and Fire". A lot of people know it like television series "Game of Thrones". The director of the production in shadow show 3D were Vladimir Marin. He is well-known in Ukraine and abroad director. His best works everybody could see on such talent shows as "America's Got Talent", "Ukraine Got Talent", "X - Factor".In the shadow performance "Legends of Ice and Flame" described a story about atmosphere of a fantastic world created by the authors of books and TV series. Not without the eternal conflict of good and evil, the majestic dragons, white walkers and, of course, the struggle for the desired throne. Two factors greatly enhance the impression from viewing: first of all, it is a professionalism of the artists and, second, the unusual form of implementation, complemented by 3D special effects.So, Verba hopes that even those who haven't read the book and didn't watched the series will love the shadow interpretation of the Game of Thrones. And fans will be happy to see again on the screen their beloved heroes and find plot of similarities and references.Source - https://verbashadow.com/shadow-show-3d-legends-of-ice-and-flame/

Shadow theatre Verba - Game of Thrones



