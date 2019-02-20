Cyber-Security Vendor Disrupting the Market for SMB’s

bluedog Security Monitoring provide affordable network monitoring and remediation typically out of reach for the small to medium business.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February sees the official launch of bluedog Security Monitoring, a new cyber security monitoring service geared towards small and medium businesses.

The innovative service is based around a low cost box called Sentinel which is easily plugged into the customer's network. Simply plug in and protect. Sentinel combines AI & Machine Learning to monitor the network. Customer reports are then sent out on a regular basis. If an issue is detected, Sentinel sends an alert to a 24/7 Security Operations Centre, where the company’s highly trained cyber security analysts can assist with remediating or mitigating network or data breaches.

“With cyber-attacks against smaller businesses on the increase and budgets stretched, SMBs are vulnerable to the cyber criminals in increasingly large numbers,” says bluedog's CEO Paul Lomax, “whilst larger organisations may be able to afford their own cyber security personnel, SMBs find it difficult to employ dedicated cyber security staff.”

It is estimated that 43% of all cyber-attacks are aimed at small to medium businesses, and sadly 60% of small companies go out of business within six months of a cyber-attack. The greatest concern though is customer data.

Cyber Security guru and CTO of bluedog, Tim Thurlings said, "Recent government legislation means that even smaller businesses are now legally obliged to take cyber security seriously and to safeguard their customer and employee data." adding, “many data breaches emanate from inside an organisation, but most firewalls and other solutions cannot even start to address this problem. Sentinel is ideally placed to alert the owner to problems both from outside and inside their network.”

bluedog Security Monitoring will be marketing their service via a network of IT resellers and Managed Service Providers and is looking to recruit more in 2019. “With everyone in IT wanting move into Managed Services, the MSP space is tremendously competitive. We provide a way for MSPs to cost-effectively differentiate in what is a crowded market,” says Colin Darbyshire, Channel Director.

#bluedog #cybersecurity #pluginandprotect #SME #MDR

