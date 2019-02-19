Blockchain Authenticated, Un-Blockable,,Unstoppable, Anonymous Messenger

Blockchain Public Key Exchange Blockchain Authenticated Self Destructing Messages

German Cyber Security company unveils an Un-Blockable, Decentralised Instant Messenger. Freedom Of Speech Protecteed.

The best way to protect personal information is to not collect it.” — Vadim Andryan

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world of increasing surveillance, security threats, and personal data gathering, privacy is under threat. Crypviser Secure Messenger is built to allow everyone to benefit from the highest levels of security.The world’s first decentralized, blockchain authenticated, anonymous and TRUE end to end encrypted messenger makes its debut with the commercial release of Crypviser Secure Messenger.German Cyber Security Company Crypviser GmbH has leveled the playing field in the world of instant communications.Crypviser GmbH has developed the worlds first Decentralized, Blockchain Authenticated, Anonymous Instant messenger.By incorporating a blockchain for public key exchange they have eliminated the possibilities of Man in the Middle attacks.Blockchain Authentication: The most crucial aspect of Crypvisers Secure Instant Messenger is the Blockchain Authentication Model. By setting up contacts via Blockchain, the transfer of Public Keys is authenticated by the nodes on the Blockchain. Therefore the keys cannot be altered, manipulated, or exchanged for anyone else's via man in the middle attack. The user is assured that the person they are communicating with, is truly that person, and no one else, TRUE End to End Encryption. Crypviser is the first to implement this procedure, a real life use of Blockchain Technology, put into the hands of everyone.Being decentralized and running on an open source network run by users spread throughout the globe, they have the distinct advantages of being able to operate in countries which tend to block other messengers, such as Russia, Iran, China, India etc. This will ensure the voices of the people within said countries will still be able to reach the outside world against their Governments wishes.Decentralization: Because Crypviser is a decentralized network, there is no single point of attack, no single server to hack, shut down or block. Crypviser runs on a network of Nodes, spread out across the globe if one is blocked the others take its place, ensuring the communications continue to get through.Encryption: Elliptic Curve Cryptography, Stream Symmetric Cipher, SALSA 20/20, SHA3–512 Hash, are all reliable technologies which are under the hood of Crypvisers Secure Messenger. Combined with Blockchain Authentication, Crypviser has given everyone a level of Security that had never been available in a mobile messaging app.Crypviser is an anonymous messenger. Since all verification is done over a blockchain there is no need for a mobile number, name, or e-mail address. This shields the identity of each and every user. Granted the company Crypviser knows who has downloaded their app by the information supplied by Apple or the Google Playstore, though once the app is downloaded the user creates his or her own distinct username. So where Crypviser knows the real names of it's customers, they can not pair the Username the customer selects, to the real name of the paying customer.Crypviser strongly believes in Free Speech and Right to Privacy.



