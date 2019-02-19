Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive V2X Antenna Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2024

Automotive V2X Antenna -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive V2X Antenna Industry

Description

Automotive V2X Antenna -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The Asia-Pacific Automotive V2X Antenna market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive V2X Antenna by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Harada Industry 
Yokowo 
Laird 
Hirschmann Car Communication 
Ethertronics 
Kathrein Automotive 
Amphenol 
Ficosa Internacional 
Schaffner Group 
U-blox 
Antenova M2M 
Antonics-ICP 
Autotalks 
Kapsch 
 
Kymeta 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) 
Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Commercial Vehicles 
Passenger Vehicles 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.): 
China 
Japan & Korea 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Oceania

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Automotive V2X Antenna Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Automotive V2X Antenna 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 By Product Type 
1.2.2 By Application 
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview 
2 Major Companies List 
2.1 Harada Industry (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.2 Yokowo (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.3 Laird (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.4 Hirschmann Car Communication (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.5 Ethertronics (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.6 Kathrein Automotive (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.7 Amphenol (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.8 Ficosa Internacional (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.9 Schaffner Group (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.10 U-blox (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.11 Antenova M2M (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.12 Antonics-ICP (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.13 Autotalks (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.14 Kapsch (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.15 Ethertronics (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.16 Kymeta (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
3 Market Competition 
3.1 Company Competition 
3.2 Regional Market by Company 
4 Automotive V2X Antenna Market by Type 
4.1 By Type 
4.1.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) 
4.1.2 Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) 
4.2 Market Size 
4.3 Market Forecast 
5 Market Demand 
5.1 Demand Situation 
5.1.1 Demand in Commercial Vehicles 
5.1.2 Demand in Passenger Vehicles 
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
5.3 Demand Forecast 
6 Region Operation 
6.1 Regional Production 
6.2 Regional Market 
6.3 by Region 
6.3.1 China 
6.3.1.1 By Type 
6.3.1.2 By Application 
6.3.2 Japan & Korea 
6.3.2.1 By Type 
6.3.2.2 By Application 
6.3.3 India 
6.3.3.1 By Type 
6.3.3.2 By Application 
6.3.4 Southeast Asia 
6.3.4.1 By Type 
6.3.4.2 By Application 
6.3.5 Oceania 
6.3.5.1 By Type 
6.3.5.2 By Application 
6.4 Regional Forecast 
7 Marketing & Price 
7.1 Price and Margin 
7.1.1 Price Trends 
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
7.2 Marketing Channel 
8 Upstream & Cost 
8.1 Upstream 
8.2 Cost 
9 Industry Environment 
9.1 Policy 
9.2 Economics 
9.3 Sociology 
9.4 Technology 
10 Research Conclusion 

