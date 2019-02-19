POM Checker: Best way to Measuring Posture

The device does not need separated sensor to extract joint information. POM Checker at CES 2019

Team Elysium Inc. Announced AI Musculoskeletal Measuring Equipment

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, 대한민국, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Elysium Inc., the medical IT start up in Korea unveiled its new medical device, POM Checker, analyzing musculoskeletal disorders at CES 2019. The company noticed the discomfort of doctors and patients from the methods, and tried to resolve it. This led to the development of musculoskeletal measuring device, POM Checker, which is applied with image processing technology and AI. The device digitizes and presents measured values in real time so that it helps doctors and patients caring posture disorders easier.An analysis of joint motion is a critical indicator in the diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders. However, traditional measuring methods use anglers or de-adhesion markers, resulting in poor accuracy and reproducibility.However, this medical device developed by the company scans targets with 3D cameras using Depth and RGB and extracts and analyzes major joint motion information through artificial intelligence. Conventional instruments or marker de-adhesion are not required, because the 3D camera correctly extracts the target's joint position. The accuracy of the extracted joint data is only around ±3° or so in measurement error using the unique algorithm and AI technology developed by the startup. Due to its technology, it is able to maximize reproducibility. All of these processes digitize and present measured values in real time, so that a mere five seconds of diagnosis can best identify a patient's condition.The equipment also provides connected digital healthcare. Basically, doctors can check the diagnostic process, results, and data wherever they want. This is due to a patient management system that is synchronized to multiple PCs. The results of the measurement and the cumulative measurement are immediately generated and printed as a report, and sent to the individual mobile devices of the patient. The report graphically visualizes the extracted data to show at a glance the progress of treatment for imbalances in posture or musculoskeletal disorders. Various methods of motion that suits the patient's condition is provided based on all of these data combined.Doctors and patients are connected through digital healthcare so that patients can easily view the results of medical examinations they receive anytime, anywhere, and doctors can also receive information linked to them to perform more detailed treatment and management of patients' disease. Furthermore, it goes on to go to hospitals and make a series of procedures to treat diseases like routine, not any ‘special’ event. It is to get rid of the vague pressure people have on diseases and hospitals and to immerse the healing process into everyday life. Reliable relationships between doctors and patients are formed due to transparent and accurate findings as well.About Team Elysium Inc.Team Elysium Inc. is a medical IT company based in Seoul, Korea. Founded in 2017, the startup is finding areas in the medical field that require the interface of the latest IT technologies and improving the healthcare environment through the development of relevant medical software and hardware.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.