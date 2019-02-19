Decorative arts, paintings, jewelry, Asian antiques, modern design and more will be in Bruneau & Co.'s March 2nd auction

Oil on canvas landscape painting of apple blossom trees by Ben Austrian (Pa./Fla., 1870-1921), a 19 inch by 16 inch (framed) naturalist work, signed and dated 1918 (est. $2,000-$3,000). Monumental French impressionist landscapes by Felix Raoul Eteve (1902-1965), titled Matinee d’Automne a Villebo, 73 inches by 60 inches (framed), signed and dated (est. $2,000-$3,000). Large, abstract expressionist oil on Masonite painting by Leonardo Nierman (Mexican, b. 1932), measuring 48 inches by 72 inches, signed and titled Genesis (est. $3,000-$5,000). Pair of 19th century Chinese Gu form famille rose avian vases, each 19 ½ inches tall and finely enameled, with opposing cartouche form panels with a bird among flowers (est. $1,500-$2,500). Ladies’ ruby and diamond 14kt gold bracelet with 2.35 carats of round-cut diamonds surrounding eight oval-cut natural rubies (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction will be held online and in the firm’s gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, Rhode Island at 12 noon Eastern.

This is a catalog of giants. From massive paintings that once hung in French chateaus to expressionist paintings by Nierman to 3-D-shaped canvases by Santlofer, they’re all here, bigger than life.” — Travis Landry

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A vast array of furniture, decorative arts, paintings, jewelry, Asian antiques and modern design – 417 lots in all – will come up for bid at an Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction slated for Saturday, March 2nd, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the firm’s gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. The auction has a start time of 12 noon Eastern. A live-only pre-sale auction, with a little over 150 lots and no online bidding, will start at 10 am.“It’s an exciting sale with a wide variety of items going up across the block,” said Bruneau & Co. president and auctioneer Kevin Bruneau. “If you’re an art buff then this is the auction for you. Over a third of the sale consists of paintings, drawings and multiples – that’s 160-plus lots.”Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer, added, “The funniest thing about this auction is it’s the catalog of giants. From massive paintings that once hung in French chateaus to crazy expressionist paintings by Nierman to unusual 3-D-shaped canvases by Santlofer, they’re all here in this auction, bigger than life. If you’re planning on coming, be sure to bring a truck.”The auction will open with 35 lots of sterling silver, gold, gold coins and jewelry, highlighted by a fine 14kt gold, diamond and sapphire necklace (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a tanzanite, diamond and platinum ring boasting a brilliant violet blue oval cut 6.29-carat tanzanite stone within an oval two-tier diamond bezel with diamond set split shoulder platinum band (est. $6,000-$9,000).Other star lots of the jewelry category will include a 14kt white gold pink sapphire and diamond ring featuring a 1.67-carat rectangular cushion cut purple-pink sapphire that’s set within a tiered diamond bezel (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a ladies’ ruby and diamond 14kt gold bracelet with 2.35 carats of round-cut diamonds surrounding eight oval-cut natural rubies (est. $3,000-$5,000).The more than 150 lots of fine art – including paintings, drawings, watercolors and multiples – will be highlighted by an oil on canvas spring landscape painting of apple blossom trees by Ben Austrian (Pa./Fla., 1870-1921). The 19 inch by 16 inch (framed) naturalist work, signed and dated (1918), depicts a forested path along bountiful apple blossom trees (est. $2,000-$3,000).Nineteenth Century American artwork is a major point of the catalog, with strong highlights that include an oil on board landscape by Edward Gay (1837-1928), an oil on canvas landscape by Joseph H. Greenwood (1857-1927) and a watercolor seascape by Alfred T. Bircher (1837-1908).European offerings will feature monumental French impressionist landscapes, by Felix Raoul Eteve (1902-1965) and Rene Fath (1850-1922). The work by Eteve, titled Matinee d’Automne a Villebo, depicts the Arcadian architecture of the Valle de Chevreuse in France. Impressive at 73 inches by 60 inches (framed), the signed and dated (1929-30) work should bring $2,000-$3,000.The catalog will also offer a wide selection of Twentieth Century modern and contemporary artwork, highlighted by a large, abstract expressionist oil on Masonite painting by Leonardo Nierman (Mexican, b. 1932). The composition of vibrant orange, white, blue and black waves of color, 48 inches by 72 inches, is signed and titled Genesis and should gavel for $3,000-$5,000.Other modern artwork highlights will include a collection of nine paintings by the artist and musician Paul Kostabi (Calif., b. 1962), six works by expressionist Taro Yamamoto (Calif./N.Y., 1919-1994) and a shaped canvas diptych by author and artist Jonathan Santlofer (N.Y., b. 1946).Other noteworthy artworks will include an oil on canvas rendering of a fashionable Flamenco dancer by Jacob Binder (Mass., 1887-1984), signed and dated (‘1934’) and housed in the original 62 inch by 47 inch period carved gilt wood frame; and an early 19th century primitive folk art portrait painting of twin sisters in matching burgundy dresses, one kneeling and the other seated in a chair holding a book, restored, in a 40 ¾ inch by 33 ½ inch frame (both est. $1,000-$2,000).The Asian category will be led by a pair of 19th century Chinese Gu form famille rose avian vases, each 19 ½ inches tall and finely enameled, with opposing cartouche form panels with a bird among flowers within a gilt honeycomb pattern over an orange ground (est. $1,500-$2,500).Lighting lots will feature a Polaroid 114 desk lamp by Walter Dorwin Teague (Am., 1883-1960), with a brown Bakelite shade supported by a machined aluminum shaft on a Bakelite dome base (est. $800-$1,200). Doors will open on auction day right at 8 am Eastern time. Previews will be held Thursday, February 28th, and Friday, March 1st, from 9 am to 5 pm. All times quoted are Eastern.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the March 2nd Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.



