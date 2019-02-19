SHI Macrobiotics Announces 1st Annual Healthy Vacation Adventure in Costa Rica
November Macrobiotic Group Travel Planned For November 10-16, 2019
Event Description
SHI’s 1st healthy vacation adventure will take place in a beautiful rain forest setting located in Costa Rica. This excursion provides travelers with a special on-site experience at the Tabacon Luxury Hot Springs Resort in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica. The property provides a ton of activities and we will be holding lectures and group activities.
Also — ALL MEALS ARE INCLUDED!!! We have worked diligently with the executive chef to create 3 Costa Rican-style macrobiotic meals designed by Susan Waxman and served each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are both delicious and healthy that will fit into your macrobiotic practice (standard menu items available as well).
Accommodations
Single Occupancy
$4,500 per person for single occupancy rooms — Only $3,500 for early bird pricing before May 1st, 2019
Double Occupancy
Bringing a Guest? We have reduced prices for 2 guests who will be sharing a room!
$6,000 ($3,000 per person) for double occupancy rooms — Only $5,000 ($2,500 each) for early bird pricing before May 1st, 2019
*Pricing includes transportation to and from airport, but does not include airfare.
Activities
– Welcome cocktails
– 3 group lectures/discussions with Denny Waxman
– 3 cooking lessons with Susan Waxman
– Daily yoga class
– A local marketplace excursion
– A tree planting event
– Optional guided tours can be booked at resort
Inclusions
– Bilingual guides
– 3 Costa Rican-style macrobiotic meals served daily for breakfast, lunch & dinner
– Access to Shangri-la and thermal water springs
– Free international calls
For inquiries, SHI Macrobiotics asks that you contact event organizer, Teron Meyers, at (215) 238-9212 or email him at info@shimacrobiotics.org.
Teron Meyers
SHI Macrobiotics
+1 (215) 238-9212
email us here
