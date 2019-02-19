SHI Macrobiotics Announces 1st Annual Healthy Vacation Adventure in Costa Rica

November Macrobiotic Group Travel Planned For November 10-16, 2019

We are very excirted to announce our first ever macrobiotic vacation and couldn't have asked for a better place to hold it. Costa Rica boasts great activities and healthy food options!"” — Denny Waxman, Founder - SHI Macrobiotics

PHILADLEPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHI Macrobiotics , also known as the Strengthening Health Institute, has announced plans for health-focused excursion for those who follow a macrobiotic diet and lifestyle. The event will be held at the Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa in Nuevo Arenal, Provincia de Alajuela, Costa Rica from November 10-16.Event DescriptionSHI’s 1st healthy vacation adventure will take place in a beautiful rain forest setting located in Costa Rica. This excursion provides travelers with a special on-site experience at the Tabacon Luxury Hot Springs Resort in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica. The property provides a ton of activities and we will be holding lectures and group activities.Also — ALL MEALS ARE INCLUDED!!! We have worked diligently with the executive chef to create 3 Costa Rican-style macrobiotic meals designed by Susan Waxman and served each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are both delicious and healthy that will fit into your macrobiotic practice (standard menu items available as well).AccommodationsSingle Occupancy$4,500 per person for single occupancy rooms — Only $3,500 for early bird pricing before May 1st, 2019Double OccupancyBringing a Guest? We have reduced prices for 2 guests who will be sharing a room!$6,000 ($3,000 per person) for double occupancy rooms — Only $5,000 ($2,500 each) for early bird pricing before May 1st, 2019*Pricing includes transportation to and from airport, but does not include airfare.Activities– Welcome cocktails– 3 group lectures/discussions with Denny Waxman– 3 cooking lessons with Susan Waxman– Daily yoga class– A local marketplace excursion– A tree planting event– Optional guided tours can be booked at resortInclusions– Bilingual guides– 3 Costa Rican-style macrobiotic meals served daily for breakfast, lunch & dinner– Access to Shangri-la and thermal water springs– Free international callsFor inquiries, SHI Macrobiotics asks that you contact event organizer, Teron Meyers, at (215) 238-9212 or email him at info@shimacrobiotics.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.