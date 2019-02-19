San Diego SEO Firm Announces Expansion Into PPC & Paid Advertising Services

Leading Digital Marketing Firm SunCity Advising Expands Digital Marketing Services.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunCity has announced an expansion in their digital marketing offerings for their clients to include extensive pay-per-click advertising capabilities. Having already performed paid advertising services for clients with an annual budget North of $3 million annually for over 3 years, this increase includes the hiring of PPC experts and additional 3rd party software investments to bring their services to the forefront of the industry.The PPC results that SunCity Advising has been able to acquire over the last 36 months has been anchored by a growing team of copy, analytics, design, and video experts. These results have included more than 100% increases in lads, sales, and revenue for more than 10 individual clients.The paid advertising services that SunCity Advising offers begin as low as $1,000 per month. CEO, Ivan Reed, says, "we generally provide PPC services based upon the client's needs and our billing reflects their total budget and the management expectations agreed upon by ourselves and the client. We do this since no client is the same and results mare usually specific to them."About SunCity Advising Paid Digital Advertising ServicesPaid digital advertising is a more short-term approach to driving users to your product/website than our standard SEO services. These are usually used for retail sales and obtaining new leads/followers. Testing is much more important because sometimes even very small changes to ads can result in significantly different outcomes.High quality ads are mandatory since you are usually paying to get in front of people for the first time. And, in google AdWords, low quality ads actually have to pay more for each click. Facebook is a growing platform for ads and video is becoming most prominent.About SunCity AdvisingSunCity Advising was founded in 2011 in El Paso, TX. But, it wasn’t until 2014 when the decision was made to make the transition from a couple of guys who performed business consulting side-projects to a company that accepted full-time client contracts.Our founders were both getting their MBA degrees at the University of San Diego when they decided to expand the firm and continue helping clients with their growth goals. This meant foregoing the management consulting interviews they had been preparing for over the previous 2 years.It was a tough decision with only one client under contract for $500/mo. But, we have since grown to a portfolio that includes 20 companies across 4 continents — but most important to us, we have changed the lives of dozens of entrepreneurs and corporate executives!



