Airspace Link Partners with Esri to Bring Regulated Drone Delivery to Your City

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 19, 2019 – Airspace Link , a state & local government drone airspace management platform, today announced a partnership with Esri , the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS), offering the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics available. Airspace Link has been selected to join the Esri Startup Program, a coveted three-year program that helps emerging business partners bring new and innovative products to Esri customers. The initial partnership will enable Airspace Link to develop a solution to support airspace management and drone regulations at city scale leveraging ArcGIS.“Drone technology and automated delivery has been a moving target since drones first started gaining popularity. While much of the technological focus has been on keeping drones in the air or on task, we felt it critical to address the needs of state and local government in regulating local airspace in partnership with the FAA. We offer solutions to address the last mile of ensuring drone delivery and public safety do not become mutually exclusive,” said Michael Healander, President & CEO of Airspace Link. “Esri offers a unique set of capabilities for building spatial analytics, real-time 3D GIS and data management. The partnership enables Airspace Link platform to connect government and businesses to a unified solution to make drone delivery a reality while managing safety, security and privacy for everyone”.Airspace Link recently released the Air Registry system, a national database of approved or requested drone landing and takeoff locations. These locations are used to shape the creation of regulated drone “shipping lanes” in communities across the nation. Citizen voices in this matter are important. Whether you wish to opt-in or opt-out, you can help guide the future of drone activity in your community by registering today at registry.airspacelink.com.About Airspace Link, Inc.Airspace Link, Inc. is the leading North American provider of State and Local Government drone management solutions. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Airspace Link supports UAV regulatory systems and unlocks the “last mile” of drone package delivery and beyond line of site routing corridors. Visit us at airspacelink.com.About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.



