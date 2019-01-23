How to Create Great Content with Kala McCrayer

Content is king and always will be. Discover how to create compelling, shareable content with Kala McCrayer.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blogging is a multifaceted discipline, and when it comes to creating a compelling blog that is going to attract visitors from all walks of life, it’s important to be well versed in every single one of those endeavors. Web design, photography, understanding how color schemes work - all of these are important considerations that each add something to the overall finished product of a blog. But according to Kala McCrayer , a blogging expert with a number of successful blogs under her belt, perhaps the number one most important facet is content. With that in mind, and with Kala’s help, we’re going to look at a number of different ways to create great content.Ensure your content is original“The main point of blogging is to help ensure that your blog ranks higher on Google’s rankings.” Kala McCrayer says. “And for that reason it’s imperative that your content is original.” Any content that is plagiarized or copied will automatically be flagged by Google’s trawlers and actually work against that content ranking. Original content is also more likely to be valuable to readers, which brings us to the next point.Content should always add valueAccording to Kala McCrayer, whether it’s for comedic purposes or teaches the reader a new skill, content should always add value to whomever it reading it. This is the cornerstone of a great piece of content. It doesn’t matter if this is a step-by-step photographic instruction on how to make a meal or a comprehensive blog about tax returns, the more value a post has, the more likely it is to be shared and found by people who are looking exclusively for this type of information.Add images and videosGone are the days when the everyday person had an attention span long enough to read a page of a newspaper in its entirety. Nowadays, when someone sees a solid block of text, they either keep scrolling or simply read a couple of words before getting bored and moving on. In order to remedy this, you have to add images and videos to your posts to spice up your content and keep it visually exciting. We’re visual creatures, after all, so it makes sense that readers would want to read and consume something that is visually appealing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.