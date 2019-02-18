Leading Prototype Builders Update Website; Highlight Advanced Tech

Product Design Services launches updated website with expanded content highlighting advances in prototyping technology including Fused Deposition Modeling

BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benton Harbor, MI; February 18, 2019 – Product Design Services, LLC (PDS) today announced the launch of an all new website highlighting the company’s capabilities and use of the latest advances in prototyping technology. PDS worked with the design team at Precept Partners in nearby Buchanan, Michigan to develop the new www.PDSllc.com website.PDS president Piet Geldhof said, “We’re very pleased with our new website. Precept’s collaborative process helped us better explain and illustrate our services and prototyping technologies, including our latest Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) additive manufacturing capabilities.”The web developers at Precept Partner’s added, “The new PDS website is running on secure server technology and includes responsive mobile design for a great user experience on any size device, from desktop to smart phone, and across major platforms including PC, Android and iOS.”About Product Design Services:With over 20 years of expertise, Product Design Services (PDS) is capable of a providing a wide range of prototyping services including full aesthetic models, CNC machined parts, prototype tooling , stamping tools, ren mock-ups , wood fabrication, and custom painting using the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment. PDS has a dedicated staff working full-time to ensure the highest quality results. As a result, PDS is the first choice for precision prototyping among leading manufacturers including Whirlpool, Intuitive Surgical, Raytheon, and many others. Contact PDS to discuss your prototyping needs. Details at www.PDSllc.com About Precept Partners:Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com



