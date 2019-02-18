Rudy Lira Kusuma Honored as a Market Leader by the February 2019 Issue of Forbes

Rudy Lira Kusuma honored as a market leader in Forbes!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, a 2018 Five Star real estate agent award winner, is tremendously honored as a market leader by the Forbes’ February issue according to Five Star Professional.

Five Star Professional is the most sought-after company that conducts market research. This defines and promotes excellence in a variety of professions. They provide the Five Star designation, helping different consumers find a qualified and seasoned professional according to an objective research methodology.

Five Star Professional has been joining with some trusted media partners to publish their research to promote Five Star-designated professionals in a range of markets throughout America. Founded in 2003, Five Star Professional has been bridging the gap between businesses and consumers.

As a recognized market leader by the February 2019 issue of Forbes, Rudy Lira Kusuma, together with his Team NuVision remained eager and dedicated to providing quality services to potential home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in Greater Los Angeles County and other surrounding areas. For some, selling homes is complicated. But Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has the expertise to help everyone find the right professionals, streamline the process, and provide high value within a short period.

Serving the industry for years now, Kusuma and his team have been recognized by many distinguished institutions in Greater Los Angeles County. Aside from being reputed as a market leader by the February 2019 issue of Forbes, he was the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award Winner in 2018. He has also known as the Top Producer in Era Arcadia office, Coldwell Banker San Gabriel office, and RE/MAX Alhambra office to name a few.

As with home selling, buying properties can be a challenge. This is what Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team specializes. More than the knowledge, Team NuVision is packed with friendly and accommodating professionals. While they strive to find their client’s dream home, they keep everyone’s specific needs in mind from start to finish. They consider home buyers’ requirements throughout, helping them make a bright and excellent decision.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team stands behind the quality and affordable solutions that streamline home buying or selling. No matter how high their client’s expectations are, they have the knowledge to turn it into a reality. What’s more surprising is that they can get the job done right the first time. While the result is high, the process is shorter than expected. It’s no wonder why Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has been reputed as a market leader.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a real estate market leader and award-winning professional, provides fully-fledged services for those who need quality service for fast home selling or buying, high sale value, and reliable home price.

###

For further details, contact 626-789-0159. Or send them a message at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



