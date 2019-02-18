Benefits of Industrial Auctions

Industrial machinery auctions are marvellous way to buy cheap machineries or sell them quickly for industries.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, US, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses which must move its location, downsize or make a gap for new/different devices prefer industrial auction. Industrial auctions are beneficial both customers and businesses.

RELIABILITY OF INDUSTRIAL AUCTIONEERS

Industrial machinery auctions can be both onsite or online. On onsite industrial machinery auctions, participants from industries can see the product and decide whether it is useful for them or not. Moreover, before an industrial auction, participants are informed about the machineries and industrial auctioneers can answer the possible questions. On the other hand, since the industrial machineries are heavy, lots of auctioneers are making industrial machinery auctions online. Not only they are heavy, but also auctioneers can reach more industries by this way. Also, there are various of companies which are making industrial machinery auctions for industries which want to sell their machineries and they all have their own websites, because selling heavy stuff is more significant than selling small stuff. Thanks to the online industrial auctioneers, websites increases their reliability.

Through the industrial machinery auctions, industries increase the extrusion lines. The other benefit of industrial machinery auctions is that by renewing the machines, they extend their economic life and increase their performance, thus resulting in a higher quality product, a better production process and lower maintenance costs. In addition, industrial machinery auctions simplify the production process, turn the need for machine renewal to a later date, simplify production and provide significant savings. Many industrial auctioneers offer customers the possibility to upgrade their extrusion lines and reliable production control tools with a fast service and after-sales support network. Industrial auctioneers take on the role of supplier for advanced production control and automation systems such as gravimetric dosing system, conveyor system, IBC and straight-line control system, thickness measurement system, automatic air ring, system management and winders for the extrusion lines of industries.

BUYING PROCESS FOR INDUSTRIES

Industry owners contact industrial auction companies. Industrial auctioneers send the machine offers and prices to businesses and offer the best options to meet their needs. A visit is organized to see the machine in the industry where it is operating. Protection and gentleman's contracts are signed before the visit. The industrial auctioneer organizes the visit together with the customer to the factory. If the machine is decided to purchase, a purchase contract is sent to the customer and the machine can be booked by making a prepayment. The industrial auctioneer makes a direct sale by purchasing the machine for the customer. All negotiations, contracts and payment are between you and the industrial auctioneer so that the risk is minimized. The dismantling, transportation, customs procedures and other services of the machine may be undertaken by the industrial auctioneer upon request. Other forms of payment, such as letter of credit, LC, may be used outside the direct bank transfer. The industrial auctioneers send a team member as an observer during the dismantling and loading of the machine, thus ensuring that the whole process is concluded safely to the customer and that the machine is delivered to the customer smoothly.

Most industrial machinery auction companies have been organized, unconditional and augmented industrial machinery auctions. However, sometimes customers with different needs can be encountered. For example, industry may be too far away from the auction site, may not want to take their machine elsewhere or ask for a price guarantee. Since the industrial products are heavy and generally old, it is not wanted to be taken to any place other than sales. As a solution to this, the auctioneers have started to make online industrial machine auctions. Customers can participate online in live industrial machine auctions, as well as take part in online industrial machine auctions every month or sell online via the option of reserve. Thanks to the various systems created for reserve sales, it is possible to provide price control over the machines sold by industrial owners. In the online industrial machine auctions, the machines are in their own industry, on their own fields and sold where they are.





