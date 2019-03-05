Denver Style Hot Links Fully Cooked Ready To Eat Sausage Goes National

Temptee Specialty Foods takes their Denver Style Hot Links National under the direction of The Women Owned and Managed Company Protein Brokers, LLC

Our Beef and Pork Hot Links have been a unique Denver favorite for decades, made from quality ingredients and over 50 years of sausage making to get it just right.” — Jack Lowe PRESIDENT / CEO OF TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver Colorado based Temptee Specialty Foods is taking their Denver Style Hot Links line of sausages National under the direction of Protein Brokers, LLC. Protein Brokers, LLC is the Master Broker for Temptee Specialty Foods.Our Beef and Pork Hot Link have been a unique Denver favorite for decades, made from quality ingredients and over 50 years of sausage making to get it just right. The line includes Denver Style Hot links Premium and Original, Sweet Links and Chorizo Links. These are all FULLY COOKED READY TO EAT SAUSAGES AND AVAILABLE IN MANY SIZES.Wade Lowe Director of Operations at Temptee Specialty Foods has been producing custom sausages for many Regional and National Chains under their exact specifications. His extensive experience working in Temptee's USDA / FDA Inspected facility gives everyone the comfort needed in today's call for safe and healthy foods. Wade has also developed a special cooking method for whole liquid eggs. The pre-cooked eggs have only whole eggs and a very small amount of citric acid and can be kept fresh for up to 90 days. The special heating and cooling process keeps almost all of the moisture in the eggs without adding other ingredients.Temptee Specialty Foods Quality Assurance personnel provide detailed attention to every stage of our process, from production to delivery. For you as a customer, this means providing assurance of knowing who and what to trust as a manufacturer. Our process and products consistently meet the high standards our customers come to expect.We are one of only a few food manufacturing plants that use the post pasteurization process for all of our pre-cooked meat and poultry products. This process completely eliminates the risk of e-coli, salmonella and listeria on ready to eat products. Along with an ultraclean precooked product, this process provides an extra benefit of a fresh 90 to 120 day shelf life.Cheryl Orstead Chief Financial Officer of Temptee has been able to develop a plan to distribute all of Temptee Specialty Food Products into 48 out of the 50 states.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.