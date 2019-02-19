Black history Month Orange Mound to Africa Kenya Cultural African Dinner Honor King Legacy

Black History Month Kenya African Styled Dinner connects to King's Legacy

Our struggle is not an isolated struggle,” King insists. “We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. May 13, 1959 African Freedom Dinner

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is Black History Month in America. Memphians will celebrate “Black history Month Orange Mound to Africa Kenya Cultural African Dinner.” The event is scheduled Sunday February 24, 2019 at the home of Anthony “Amp” Elmore. This dinner is designed to honor Black History Month and advance the King Legacy. Anthony “Amp” Elmore a 5 time world Karate/Kickboxing Champion,Black Buddhist history lecturer and community activist is the organizer. Elmore 1st traveled to Kenya in 1990 to premier his Memphis made Semi autobiographical independent film “The Contemporary Gladiator.”Elmore notes “While we cannot bring the world into our physical home, we can share with the world our “Black history Month Orange Mound to Africa Kenya Cultural African Dinner” video whereas we are close to our vision of bringing the African and African/American family together and honoring the King & Mboya legacies.While on Safari in Africa in Kenya Elmore described that he was smitten by Ancestral Spirits whereas he was touched by the spirits of African Ancestors whereas he met the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ancestors. Since Elmore’s African visit his life has never been the same in that Elmore met a unique spirit in Kenya that of Thomas Joseph Mboya . Tom Mboya was an African trade unionist, educationist, Pan Africanist, author, and independence activist. The untold Black History story in America is the story of Kenya and one of its founding fathers Tom Mboya.Orange Mound is the 1st Neighborhood in America built for Blacks by Blacks picks up the gauntlet of Dr. King via promoting the idea of the Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Educational and Cultural Center to be built in Nairobi, Kenya. Tom Mboya 1st came to America on his 26th birthday August 26, 1956 by the sponsorship of a civil rights organization named “American committee on Africa” (A.C.O.A.) a group dedicated to supporting African liberation struggles and informing the American public about African issues. The Kenyan Thomas Joseph Mboya won the hearts of Black America and many in White America.Via Mboya’s world wind speaking engagements in America in 1959 and with the support of Singer Harry Belafonte, Baseball great Jackie Robinson, Actor Sidney Pointer who lent their names on a letter to bring Africans to America via a charter flight for education in America. Mboya not only changed the perception Blacks had of Africans, it was Kenyans via the Mboya/Kenya Airlift America project that 1st integrated the colleges in America.From 1957 until his death Dr. King was a member of A.C.O.A. Dr. Martin Luther King stated on May 13, 1959 at the S.C.L.C. sponsored an “African Freedom Dinner” for Tom Mboya: “Our struggle is not an isolated struggle,” King insists. “We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.”Without Mboya’s efforts there might not have been an American President John F. Kennedy there certainly never would have been America’s 1st Black President Barack Obama Jr. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum reads: “At a key point in the 1960 presidential campaign, a dynamic young leader from Kenya named Tom Mboya visited Senator John F. Kennedy. Mboya led a campaign of his own that would eventually bring hundreds of African students to America for higher education, including Barack Obama Sr., President Obama's father. Kennedy's decision to support the effort became an issue in the election and possibly a factor in his narrow victory."Memphis 9th District Congressman Steve Cohen a White Congressman representing a Black district has been on the forefront of the Black History Month Orange Mound to Africa African dinners cultural celebrations in Memphis. Congressman Cohen not only attended the 1st dinner in 2007 these event made history in Memphis. This event honored the late Dr. Linkwood Williams a Tuskegee Airmen, most important it was in Memphis Tennessee whereas Memphis,Tennessee was the only city in the world to honor Tom Mboya’s 60th. While unknown to most in America it is because of Tom Mboya that America got its 1st Black President Barack Obama Jr. Congressman Cohen has spent over a decade arranging for Elmore to meet with Ambassadors of African countries.Recently Kenyans living in America joined he movement. Kenyans Aggrey Asava and Richard Kiptoo traveled 500 miles from Indianapolis, Indiana to Memphis to meet with Elmore. They recently transversed via Kenya’s maiden historic direct flight from JFK to Nairobi meeting America’s Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec on their flight. The group successfully organized two historic meetings in Kenya. A meeting at the Kenya foreign ministry with Ambassador Tom Amolo suggested that Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta would honor the Mboya/King legacy via Kenya becoming the 1st African Country in African history to honor African/Americans with a “Formal State Reception” in 2021.Another meeting with Kenya's Kisumu Governor Professor Peter Nyong’O opened the door for Kenya Governor to visit Memphis in 2019. Professor Nyong’O is the father of the Academy Award winner and star of the Black Panther movie, Lupita Nyong’O. The staff of Professor Nyong’O and Shelby County, Tennessee Mayor are in conversation.Elmore explains that Memphis, Tennessee is sacred to the Civil Rights movement in America where Dr. Martin Luther King not only made his last speech but lost his life. Our Black History Month Orange Mound to Africa Kenya Cultural African Dinner is another occasion to ask Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta to honor Black History and the legacy of Kenya, Tom Mboya and Kenya’s role in the Black History of America. We are asking Kenya President Kenyatta to be the 1st African President in World History to “Formally Invite it's African/American family to visit their Ancestral home of Africa.” 2019 marks the Tom Mboya 50th. We ask Kenya to honor to honor the legacies of Dr. King and Tom Mboya via supporting the idea of the “Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Educational and Cultural Center to be built in Nairobi, Kenya.

Anthony "Amp" Elmore Tom Mboya Rap Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.