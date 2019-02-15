George H. W. Bush Reception to Honor Funeral Volunteers at Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

A reception hosted by the Office of George H. W. Bush to say thanks to the funeral volunteers and partners who worked on President Bush’s funeral services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 18, 2019

Reception to Thank Funeral Volunteers & Event Partners

Interview Opportunities: Jean Becker, Chief of Staff, President George H. W. Bush David Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Bush Presidential Library Foundation

The reception hosted by the Office of George H. W. Bush to express thanks to the many funeral volunteers and event partners who worked on President Bush’s funeral in Houston, the 4141 train and burial service in College Station. Stories will be told, some of the Bushes favorite foods will be served, hugs and heartfelt thanks will be given.

WHO: Office of George H. W. Bush

WHAT: Reception Office of George H. W. Bush Expresses Thanks to Funeral Volunteers & Event Partners

WHEN: Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 18, 2019 5:00 p.m. Forest Ballroom Foyer Interview Opportunities: Jean Becker, Chief of Staff, President George H. W. Bush David Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Bush Presidential Library Foundation What is next to honor the legacy of President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush

5:15 p.m. Houstonian Hotel Lobby

Guest arrival Forest Ballroom Foyer

Interviews with key guests (5:30-7:00 p.m. Reception is private)

WHERE: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

111 North Post Oak Lane

Houston, TX 77024 Complimentary valet parking for media provided.

WHY: Reception hosted by the Office of George H. W. Bush to express thanks to the many funeral volunteers and event partners who worked on President Bush’s funeral in Houston, the 4141 train and burial service in College Station. Stories will be told, some of the Bushes favorite foods will be served, hugs and heartfelt thanks will be given.



