Austin Attorney Stephen Nagle Sheds Light on E-Scooter Accidents

Austin Attorney Stephen Nagle

Nagle highlights the fact that company waivers do not necessarily provide legally binding protection against lawsuits for a variety of reasons.

The fact is the situation is not entirely black or white given that as an operator of a scooter, a rider has the same rights—and consequently the same responsibilities—as automobile drivers.” — Austin Attorney Stephen Nagle

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric scooters, or e-scooters, have seen plenty of business in town for good reason: many claim they are convenient, easy to use, and quick. However, recent events (including the city’s first scooter-related death) have opened up discussion on the legal ramifications of riding scooters downtown. Many Austinites have questions related to issues such as auto insurance, liability insurance, and who is at fault during accidents.Stephen Nagle is an injury attorney in Austin, Texas . He recently addressed these questions in a video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ , clearing the air on what to expect with scooters, whether riding one or facing one on the road.For starters, from Nagle’s personal perspective, those scooters seem to be “a little dangerous to maneuver and subject to shocks.” He then brings up an important point: if in an accident, is there any chance of responsibility falling on the manufacturer or company of the scooter? Potentially, he said:“The fact is the situation is not entirely black or white given that as an operator of a scooter, a rider has the same rights—and consequently the same responsibilities—as automobile drivers." Nagle stated that "A rider has a responsibility to safely ride scooters in the same way they drive cars, hence it is not as easy as it may seem to file a claim against a company if you are injured while on a scooter. In the same way that if you crash your car into a pole, you cannot sue Ford if the accident was your fault.”According to Nagle, Texas law asserts that any company must provide a reasonably safe product. If any lawsuit were to occur, proof of defect must be shown. There are also other factors to take into account, such as scooter training, helmet provisions, and especially waivers.Nagle highlights the fact that company waivers do not necessarily provide legally binding protection against lawsuits for a variety of reasons. Additionally on the subject of intoxication, even if you are not in an actual vehicle, you may still receive citations for DUIs and DWIs.If you are in an accident involving a scooter, contact Stephen Nagle for a consultation on your rights and your options. Reach him directly at 888-592-0926 for more information. Learn more about his expertise and experience here: https://bit.ly/2B63Z6S

Interview: Austin Attorney Stephen Nagle on E-Scooter Accidents



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.