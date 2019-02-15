Terminal Zárate in Argentina Finalizes New Crane Simulators with GlobalSim

Terminal Zárate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has finalized an agreement with GlobalSim to provide two (2) new crane simulators to train operators in the area.

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City, UT— Terminal Zárate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has finalized an agreement with GlobalSim to provide two (2) new crane simulators to train operators in the area.In the heart of the Argentinean industrial belt and with a well-known history in port and logistics operations, Terminal Zárate recognized their need for a crane simulator. “When we began revamping our logistics, the fundamental essence was to train our staff and develop operators to become more efficient” says Gustavo Oliver, General Manager at Terminal Zárate. “We knew that incorporating a GlobalSim simulator into our program would be just the element we needed to accomplish our training goals” remarked Oliver.The first crane simulator is GlobalSim’s Essential Plus system—an enhanced platform with various configuration options that will include the Rubber-Tyred-Gantry (RTG), Mobile Harbor crane, and Ship Pedestal cranes. The second, is a portable virtual reality system that will provide training for operators on the hydraulic telescopic crane.“This is an exciting project for GlobalSim as we look forward to partner with Terminal Zárate to provide these simulators” exclaims Oscar Delgado, International Sales Director at GlobalSim. “Terminal Zárate will have the ability to conduct simulated, real-life situations seen in their area and cut the time and costs of their training” says Delgado.The simulators are currently being developed at GlobalSim’s headquarters in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. Once completed, the systems will undergo testing before being installed at Terminal Zárate in Q2 2019.“GlobalSim’s simulators are as real as the actual equipment” remarked Oliver. “We know it is going to make the transition to actual equipment easier for our operators.”About GlobalSim: GlobalSim, Inc. is an employee owned company that develops training simulators for a variety of industries, including ports, construction, and the military. GlobalSim simulators for port cranes can be found on 5 continents and the company builds, supports and maintains these simulators through its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. www.GlobalSim.com



