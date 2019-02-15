Clay Clark, Founder of the Thrivetime Show, Welcomes John C. Maxwell, Acclaimed Author, to his Podcast

John C. Maxwell, Acclaimed Author and Speaker

The team’s recent episode featuring John C. Maxwell provided an intensive look at the author and speaker’s personal life and journey.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” has been welcoming a slew of popular guests to his podcast in the recent months, recently speaking to influencers such as Jason Khalipa, “The Fittest Man in the World.” Now, he’s had the pleasure of welcoming John C. Maxwell, an acclaimed author and speaker to his successful podcast.

“I’ve always been fascinated by John’s work,” explains Clark, “So just having him on the show was an awesome experience. All the additional information we learned from him was simply icing on the cake.”

The Thrivetime Show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. The award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily. Currently, the podcast has over 1,500 episodes, and has featured Emmy Award-Winners, New York Times best-selling authors, NFL Players, and NBA Players.

The team’s recent episode featuring John C. Maxwell provided information on the author’s life and process, and how he got to the level of success that he currently maintains. “This was one of my favorite episodes yet,” continues Clark, “John was a perfect guest for the podcast. The amount of insight and expertise he has is legendary. It would be a perfect episode for new listeners to hop in and really see what Thrivetime is about.”

John C. Maxwell is an American author, speaker, and pastor who has written many books, primarily focusing on leadership. His books include “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” and “The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader.” His books have sold millions of copies, with some on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Maxwell was born in Garden City, Michigan in 1947. An evangelical Christian, he followed his father into the ministry. Since that time, Maxwell has led churches in Indiana, Ohio, California, and Florida. When asked about his motivation when working in the ministry, Maxwell said, “You have to love the people that you are mentoring. You don’t mentor them for what they are going to bring to you. You mentor them for what they are going to bring to the world.”

Today, Maxwell is a leadership expert, speaker, and author. He is the founder of INJOY, Maximum Impact, The John Maxwell Team, ISS and EQUIP. EQUIP is an international leadership development organization working to help leaders. Its mission is “to see effective Christian leaders fulfill the Great Commission in every nation.”

“Helping others succeed is my passion,” explains Maxwell, “If you take a trip up a mountain by yourself, you’re not a leader; you’re an achiever. A leader takes people somewhere. And they take the people not only where they want to go but also beyond where they believe they can go.”

He speaks annually to Fortune 500 companies, international government leaders, and organizations as diverse as the United States Military Academy at West Point and the National Football League. A New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Business Week best-selling author, he was one of 25 authors named to Amazon.com's 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame. In May 2014, Maxwell was named the No. 1 leadership and management expert in the world by Inc. Magazine.

Clay Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, is happy that he is able to change lives with messages like Maxwell’s. “This is a way we can do it — on the web,” states Clark, “our mission with this podcast is to help people thrive and live at their peak.”

“Our team has big plans for the Thrivetime Show over the coming months,” concludes Clark, “Our goal is to bring even more guests and their messages forward. We want to influence people as much as we can, one small step at a time.”



