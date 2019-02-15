Joe Cotton, Editor of Cotton's Technically Speaking, Picks Alibaba for the 2019 Wall Street Best's Stock Picking Contest

Award Winning Stock Picker, Joe Cotton, Publisher of "Cotton's Technically Speaking" Chooses Alibaba for the 2019 Wall Street's Best Stock Picking Contest.

COVINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe won the 2016 Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stock Contest in 2016 with his pick American Midstream Partners (AMID) for a 1-Year Return of 118.50%In the 2017 Wall Street’s Best Equity Contest, Joe came in Second with his pick YY, Inc. (YY) for a 109% 1-Year Return.He also won the 2012 Dick Davis Digest Dividend Stock Contest with his pick Marathon Petroleum (MPC) for a 1-Year Return of 97%. The Dick Davis Digest contest was taken over by Wall Street’s Best Investments, which is sponsored by Cabot Wealth Management.Alibaba Group Holding, Ltd. (Stock Symbol BABA), which is Joe’s pick for the 2019 Wall Street’s Best Equity Contest, closed at $137.07 on December 31, 2018.Joe maintains that Alibaba (BABA) is the Amazon.com of China, a huge company with a Market Cap of 339 Billion. It is an online and mobile marketing company with online platforms in retail and whole wholesale, and is also a leader in Cloud Computing, and Digital Media & Entertainment.Earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending 3/29/19 are $5.21 per share with a Price Earnings Ratio of 25.31.The earnings estimate for the fiscal year ending 3/29/20 is $6.73 per share with a PE Ratio of only 19.59.Joe stated that he thought the stock was a real bargain at the December 31, 3018 closing price of $137.07, and he said that he expected the stock to be up at least 50% within the next 6 months.Cotton’s Technically Speaking is a weekly, online Stock Investment Letter, and you can go to Joe’s website to subscribe, or call him at 727-289-4436 .



