Giti Plant Completes Audit to Supply Tires to Volkswagen

A great performing Giti tire for the new Passat

This is the first OE audit for the Giti South Carolina plant which produces passenger and light truck tires for North American consumers.

RICHBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Giti Tire manufacturing facility in South Carolina has completed an audit by Volkswagen to supply two tire sizes for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat.The plant can now officially begin producing the premium All-Season Giti ComfortA1 in the 235/45R18 95H and 235/40R19 92H sizes for the popular Volkswagen sedan.“The successful audit by Volkswagen was the result of solid teamwork over a period of six months and a great step forward for the Chester County plant to produce ‘made in America’ tires for one of the world’s leading automakers,” said David Dobradenka, director of OE sales, North America for Giti Tire USA. He noted that production of tires for Volkswagen will commence in the first quarter.Dobradenka added, “One of our stated goals when we announced the Chester County plant was to become a valued original equipment supplier in North America, and this is a tremendous step forward in that direction.”About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire) Giti Tire Group , headquartered in Singapore, has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates 8 manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is the marketing and sales distribution company for North America. It markets and distributes Giti, GT Radial , Primewell and Dextero branded tires for high performance vehicles, passenger, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.giti.com



