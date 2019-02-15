NMS Consulting Announces Appointment of Cynthia Jaggi as Managing Director

Management Consulting | Corporate Advisory | Strategic Communications

NMS Consulting Continues Senior Team Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 15, 2019 – NMS Consulting , Inc. (“NMSC”) today announced the appointment of Cynthia Jaggi as Managing Director of its Management Consulting and Corporate Advisory business divisions. Ms. Jaggi shall be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.Jaggi brings more than 15 years’ experience to NMS Consulting working with organizations from Fortune 500s to start-ups as a consultant, entrepreneur and executive. As the first employee of a leading New York based management consulting firm, Jaggi worked to build the firm with the Managing Partner, reach the Inc 5000 within 5 years with 95% 3-Year Growth. As a Partner, she developed their fact-based approach to change management with a focus on the financial services, technology and automotive sectors.In her new role with NMS Consulting, Jaggi shall be part of the senior management team where she shall contribute to all facets of the firm’s operations from sales, business development, client execution, recruiting and management.“NMS Consulting has positioned itself as a unique firm focused on three very distinctive business units; management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications,” said, Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner. “Cynthia has a proven track record as a trusted adviser to her clients as well as her teams. It’s a privilege to have her part of the team.”Jaggi continues to develop and deploy analytics-driven methodologies to strategic business development, business process management and risk reduction. She has been recognized as a Lead Ambassador for Lean Startup for her work with early stage companies. She holds a M.Sc. in Environmental, Technological and Socio-Economic Planning.About NMS ConsultingNMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com



