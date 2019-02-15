Laboratory Furniture Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of “Laboratory Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Laboratory Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Laboratories usually tend to have the basic laboratory equipment that is required by scientists to conduct their research and experiments. Laboratory Furniture includes lab benches, fume hood, stools, tables, work surfaces, and storage cabinets, etc. 
Laboratory furniture is a specialized class of furniture molded for laboratory usage. Laboratory furniture is modular and utilizes a much more effective design for mobility compared to traditional furniture. Some laboratory furniture is made of a special type of material which prevents the growth of bacterium, to maintain integrity of experiments. The laboratory furniture market is highly competitive and fragmented. The market is also marked by the presence of large number of regional and global vendors. The vendors compete with each other based on price and product differentiation with unique value propositions offered by each of them. 
The global Laboratory Furniture market is valued at 2150 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Laboratory Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Laboratory Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Laboratory Furniture in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Laboratory Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Laboratory Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Waldner 
Kewaunee Scientific Corp 
Mott Manufacturing 
Thermo Fisher 
Labconco 
Kottermann 
Diversified Woodcrafts 
Esco 
NuAire 
Asecos gmbh 
Shimadzu Rika 
Telstar Life-Sciences 
EuroClone SpA 
The Baker Company 
Yamato Scientific Co 
Terra Universal 
Labtec 
A.T. Villa 
Rongtuo 
Symbiote Inc 
HLF 
PSA Laboratory Furniture 
LOC Scientific 
Teclab 
LabGuard 
ZP Lab 
HEMCO

Market size by Product 
Lab Bench 
Lab Cabinet 
Fume Hood 
Stool 
Accessories 

Market size by End User 
Education 
Government 
Industry 
Research 
Pharmaceutical

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Laboratory Furniture Manufacturers 
Laboratory Furniture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Laboratory Furniture Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Laboratory Furniture Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Lab Bench 
1.4.3 Lab Cabinet 
1.4.4 Fume Hood 
1.4.5 Stool 
1.4.6 Accessories 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Education 
1.5.3 Government 
1.5.4 Industry 
1.5.5 Research 
1.5.6 Pharmaceutical 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Laboratory Furniture Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Laboratory Furniture Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Laboratory Furniture Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Laboratory Furniture Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Waldner 
11.1.1 Waldner Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Waldner Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Waldner Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.1.5 Waldner Recent Development 
11.2 Kewaunee Scientific Corp 
11.2.1 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.2.5 Kewaunee Scientific Corp Recent Development 
11.3 Mott Manufacturing 
11.3.1 Mott Manufacturing Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Mott Manufacturing Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Mott Manufacturing Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.3.5 Mott Manufacturing Recent Development 
11.4 Thermo Fisher 
11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development 
11.5 Labconco 
11.5.1 Labconco Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Labconco Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Labconco Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.5.5 Labconco Recent Development 
11.6 Kottermann 
11.6.1 Kottermann Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Kottermann Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Kottermann Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.6.5 Kottermann Recent Development 
11.7 Diversified Woodcrafts 
11.7.1 Diversified Woodcrafts Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Diversified Woodcrafts Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Diversified Woodcrafts Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.7.5 Diversified Woodcrafts Recent Development 
11.8 Esco 
11.8.1 Esco Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Business Overview 
11.8.3 Esco Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.8.4 Esco Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.8.5 Esco Recent Development 
11.9 NuAire 
11.9.1 NuAire Company Details 
11.9.2 Company Business Overview 
11.9.3 NuAire Laboratory Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.9.4 NuAire Laboratory Furniture Products Offered 
11.9.5 NuAire Recent Development 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
