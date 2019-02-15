ICare4Autism Announces Kickoff of Nationwide High School Apprenticeship Training Program For All High School Students

Founder and CEO, Dr. Joshua Weinstein presents at 2018 ICare4Autism National Conference

NEW YORK, NY , USA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICare4Autism announces the launch of a nationwide Apprenticeship Training Program aimed at training all high school students who plan to enter the workplace directly upon graduation. The program kicks off with the formation of a Commission of experts who will create a uniform framework that can be implemented nationwide, which they will present to the students. This training program, considered the first of its kind, will be designed to meet the specific needs of high school students and not the more traditional audience of college students and adults in continuing education programs.During the 2018 ICare4Autism National Conference , educators, policy officials, and experts from various backgrounds shared their voices on the introduction of a comprehensive training program across the United States for high school students with disabilities. ICare4Autism presented its vision of providing each high school graduate with a general education degree and readiness skills to pursue higher education.Dr. Weinstein, CEO and founder of ICare4Autism shared his vision with stakeholders, emphasizing that this comprehensive apprentice workforce program would provide "individuals (while still in high school) with a personalized transition plan which, if needed, can also include an employment specialist, job coach, assistance with job searches, as well as on-the-job training and support services.”The establishment of a Commission is a first step toward strengthening the U.S. workforce by formulating specific action plans for all high school students in nationwide apprenticeship programs.About ICare4Autism:ICare4Autism’s primary goal is to increase disability awareness, strengthen the US workforce, advocate for more inclusion in various trades, and create career pathways for high school students with special abilities.To learn more:Media Contact:Malwina Buldys, mbuldys@icare4autism.org



