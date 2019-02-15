Olympia Sports Welcomes Alyssa Gagliardi of the NWHL’s Boston Pride

Boost Oxygen is sponsoring a ‘Meet & Greet’ for hockey fans

...these are memories that last a lifetime.” — Rob Neuner

EAST WAREHAM, CT, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boost Oxygen is very proud to support the growth and visibility of women’s hockey by sponsoring a player appearance at the Olympia Sports store location in East Wareham, Massachusetts on February 23rd , 2019. Alyssa Gagliardi will be there from 12:30pm to 2:00pm to meet fans and sign autographs. There will also be an opportunity to win tickets to an upcoming Boston Pride home game.Boost Oxygen co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neuner says, “We are very proud to support and sponsor the National Women’s Hockey League. These players are truly an inspiration to all – mostly to young female players who love the game and play in youth hockey leagues…not only in the Boston area but all throughout the country.” Mr. Neuner goes on to say, “Olympia Sports is a valued member of our retailer family and we are very excited to help provide this opportunity for fans to get closer to the players – these are memories that last a lifetime.”Boost Oxygen is the worldwide leader of providing portable, lightweight, and affordable bottles of 95% pure oxygen in the retail consumer market. Professional athletes have had the opportunity to fuel their performance with oxygen for decades. Now, athletes of all ages and participating in any sport can experience these same benefits. Boost Oxygen is trusted by hockey players and teams in the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL), National Women's Hockey League (NWHL), United States Hockey League (USHL), NCAA, youth hockey and adult leagues throughout the United States.About the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL):Established in 2015, the NWHL became the first professional women’s hockey league in North America to pay its players and share in revenue from select apparel sales. The mission of the league is to promote and develop women’s hockey, increase participation and interest in the sport at all levels, and shine a light on the role models that fill the rosters of all of its clubs. The league is made up of the Boston Pride (2016 Isobel Cup champions), Buffalo Beauts (2017 champions), Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters (2018 champions), and Minnesota Whitecaps. For more information, please visit www.NWHL.zone and follow the league on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @NWHL.About Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. Professional athletes, teams and organizations in the NFL, NHL, AHL, AFL, NCAA, Team USA choose Boost Oxygen; in addition to everyday athletes of all ages. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com . On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).About Olympia Sports:Olympia Sports was established in 1975 with our first store at The Maine Mall in South Portland, ME. Today we have over 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-West. At Olympia Sports, we take pride in our premium athletic specialty brand assortment, superior customer service, and convenient locations that are staffed by local residents.When visiting our stores, you will find premium brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders. Our store associates are eager to help you find everything you need and ensure you are ready to perform and feel your best.The superior service and cutting-edge assortment is what sets us apart from the competition. Come visit the Olympia Sports store near you and experience the difference! Thank you for choosing us to serve you and your community. Follow @OlympiaSports on Facebook Twitter and Instagram; shop online at www.olympiasports.net # # #

Boost Oxygen Supports Sports Performance for Athletes of All Ages



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.