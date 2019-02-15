Absolute Digital Media Are Finalists At The UK Biddable Media Awards 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Absolute Digital Media have had a great start to the year. In addition to their rebrand that took place at the end of January, they have now been nominated for Charity Campaign Of The Year at the UK Biddable Awards for their work with the UK’s leading charity for parents, the National Childbirth Trust The UK Biddable Media Awards are made up of 30 categories including Charity Campaign Of The Year and celebrate the talent and achievement within the UK Biddable Media industry, attracting hundreds of brands from across the globe.Before NCT and Absolute Digital Media became partners, they found themselves competing against a number of popular retail companies which resulted in low CTR and a high CPC. However, by implementing a highly granular campaign, there was a 19.23% reduction in CPC compared to benchmark. Absolute Digital Media also set up 17 campaigns with 259 ad groups in total which generated a 93.8% increase in booking for antenatal and prenatal courses and lead to a 12.37% reduction in CPC in year one.CEO of Absolute Digital Media Ben Austin commented:“This is an incredibly exciting time for the team at Absolute Digital Media. Not only have we recently refreshed all of our branding to better showcase the modern nature that we strive to bring to the digital marketing sector, but we have now been nominated for Charity Campaign Of The Year at the UK Biddable Awards for our work with the National Childbirth Trust. As a result of our campaign, time spent on the site increased by 84.61%,We’re looking forward to attending the awards ceremony on Thursday 7th March and celebrating the expertise and talent of others.”The team will be attending the awards on Thursday 7th March at the Montcalm Marble Arch in London.For more information about how the services Absolute Digital Media offer can help you to grow your online visibility, get in touch with a member of their expert team on 0800 088 6000, today.



