Global Agricultural AI 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Agricultural AI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
Deere & Company 
Microsoft 
Agribotix 
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) 
Granular 
Descartes Labs 
Prospera 
Mavrx 
Awhere 
Gamaya 
Ec2ce 
Precision Hawk 
Skysquirrel Technologies 
Cainthus

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Machine Learning 
Computer Vision 
Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into 
Precision Farming 
Livestock Monitoring 
Drone Analytics 
Agriculture Robots 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Machine Learning 
1.4.3 Computer Vision 
1.4.4 Predictive Analytics 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Precision Farming 
1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring 
1.5.4 Drone Analytics 
1.5.5 Agriculture Robots 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size 
2.2 Agricultural AI Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Agricultural AI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM 
12.1.1 IBM Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Agricultural AI Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.2 Deere & Company 
12.2.1 Deere & Company Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Agricultural AI Introduction 
12.2.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Deere & Company Recent Development 
12.3 Microsoft 
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Agricultural AI Introduction 
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.4 Agribotix 
12.4.1 Agribotix Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Agricultural AI Introduction 
12.4.4 Agribotix Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Agribotix Recent Development 
12.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) 
12.5.1 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Agricultural AI Introduction 
12.5.4 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

