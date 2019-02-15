Global Agricultural AI 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Agricultural AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
PUNE, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In 2017, the global Agricultural AI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Deere & Company
Microsoft
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
Granular
Descartes Labs
Prospera
Mavrx
Awhere
Gamaya
Ec2ce
Precision Hawk
Skysquirrel Technologies
Cainthus
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3475651-global-agricultural-ai-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3475651-global-agricultural-ai-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Learning
1.4.3 Computer Vision
1.4.4 Predictive Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Precision Farming
1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring
1.5.4 Drone Analytics
1.5.5 Agriculture Robots
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size
2.2 Agricultural AI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Agricultural AI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Agricultural AI Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Deere & Company
12.2.1 Deere & Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Agricultural AI Introduction
12.2.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Deere & Company Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Agricultural AI Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Agribotix
12.4.1 Agribotix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Agricultural AI Introduction
12.4.4 Agribotix Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Agribotix Recent Development
12.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
12.5.1 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Agricultural AI Introduction
12.5.4 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.