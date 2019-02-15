Global Agricultural AI 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Agricultural AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In 2017, the global Agricultural AI market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Computer Vision

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural AI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.4 Drone Analytics

1.5.5 Agriculture Robots

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size

2.2 Agricultural AI Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural AI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Agricultural AI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agricultural AI Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Deere & Company

12.2.1 Deere & Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Agricultural AI Introduction

12.2.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Agricultural AI Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Agribotix

12.4.1 Agribotix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agricultural AI Introduction

12.4.4 Agribotix Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Agribotix Recent Development

12.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

12.5.1 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Agricultural AI Introduction

12.5.4 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Revenue in Agricultural AI Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) Recent Development

Continued…….

