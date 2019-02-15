Data Center Colocation Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

“Data Center Colocation - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Data Center Colocation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Colt

Coresite

Cyrusone

Digital Realty Trust

Dupont Fabros Technology

Equinix

I/O Data Centers

IBM

Internap

Interxion

Level Communications

NTT Communications

Navisite

Peer Hosting

QTS

Rackforce

Rackspace

Sabey Corporation

Savvis

Telecity Group

Telehouse/Kddi

Telx/Abry Partnersa

Verizon Terremark

Windstream

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Energy

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMB

Large Enterprises

SOHO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Colocation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Telecom & IT

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Energy

1.4.5 Government & Public Sector

1.4.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMB

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.5.4 SOHO

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Colocation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Colocation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Colocation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Colocation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Colocation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Colocation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Colocation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

