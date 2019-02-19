Google’s Cloud Talent Solution Enters the German Market

The Cloud Talent Solution allows the applicants to find the most suitable vacancies, while employers get the best possible candidates. The Cloud Talent Solution is based on machine learning, which learns to better understand applicants’ goals and the content of job vacancies.

MUNICH, GERMANY, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yourfirm.de is the first job site in Germany to use Google's job search technology, the Cloud Talent Solution. The job platform which specializes in German SMEs (called ‘Mittelstand’), is using the Google Cloud Talent Solution, to find suitable employees for the companies faster with its AI solution. The Cloud Talent Solution is based on machine learning, which learns to better understand applicants’ goals and the content of job vacancies. This allows the applicants to find the most suitable vacancies, while employers get the best possible candidates.In the US, Google Cloud Talent Solution was launched in August 2018. Since January 2019, Yourfirm.de has been running the Google job search technology on its website. "We're just getting started, but the results are optimized on a daily basis and the AI learns with every search. In addition, other useful features will soon follow, such as commute time filter that restricts returned jobs to those within a specified travel time from a designated starting point," explains Konstantin Janusch, Managing Director of Yourfirm. "It's incredibly exciting to work with Google to constantly improve the quality of job search results."Google's search technology goes far beyond the classic keyword search. For example, machine learning technology also understands company jargon or unclear phrasing in job advertisements and still manages to serve those results to the most suitable applicants. This creates greater satisfaction on both sides and saves companies costs in the recruiting process.CEO Dirk Kümmerle: "We want to offer the best results to our users on www.yourfirm.de , so they can successfully find their dream job in small and medium-sized businesses. Since Google is the forefront of online search technology and is now offering a specific job-search solution, it was a logical step for us to leverage the Google Cloud Talent Solution. Already, we’re able to record positive results."About Yourfirm.deThe online job platform Yourfirm.de is the premier job board for anyone looking for jobs in SMEs. Instead of large corporations and temporary employment agencies, the focus is solely on career opportunities in successful small and medium-sized companies. That is why more than 1,000,000 candidates per month search on www.yourfirm.de with a career focus on SMEs, forming a valuable pool of candidates, setting Yourfirm apart from the usual job boards.



