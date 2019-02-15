Global Land Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Land Freight Forwarding Market

This report focuses on the global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Land Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Land Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Land Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

