Holiday Island Holdings, Cancels $1.3M Of Convertible Debt and Is on Track to Acquire Shopping Center Land For $120,000

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world” — -Franklin D. Roosevelt, U.S. president

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: HIHI): Cancels $1.3M Of Convertible Debt and Is on Track to Acquire Shopping Center Land For $120,000Miami, FL – February 15, 2019 (undergroundstocks.com Newswire) – UndergroundStocks.com, an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities, updates on Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: HIHI) Company Cancels $1.3M Of DebtHIHI is starting to generate some major buzz throughout the investment community. Today February 14, 2018 the company reiterated its cancellation of $1.3M of debt . Gene Thompson - CEO and chief strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, “We are pleased to re-release this announcement for proper disclosure as we prepare our year end OTC Report, and as it provides significant equity to the Company’s balance sheet, and advances our effort to cease debt conversion at some point.” HIHI is set to erase the debt from its balance sheet, the company is building strong confident with its investors and traders.The Company’s main goals for 2019 is to finalize a multi-million-dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas. The Company has $3.3 million in prime, commercial income-producing real estate located in the center of the Holiday Island Shopping Center with 100% occupancy, combined gross revenues of $341,000, and annual returns between 8.5% to 13.3% with significant upside in raising the building’s rents near and long term.Shopping Center Land AcquisitionThe company has executed an option to buy approximate 1.5-acre tract of land in the Park located in the Holiday Island Shopping Center. The property is strategically located from commercial and or residential developments. Nearby amenities include a Children’s Park, Recreational Pavilion, Veterans’ Memorial, and Amphitheatre. Also, Holiday Island’s new and exclusive Wolf Wellness Center and 24/7 Fitness center is just down the street.Top real estate stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) and Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) acquired land to add assets to their financial books and to increase revenues. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (HIHI) small but ambitious micro-cap company, is taking the same approach as its peers and is on track to acquire land. This will generate major revenues for the company, and it will be a major asset on their books.HIHI Oversold and UndervaluedThis undervalued and oversold stock should be in everyone’s watchlist. HIHI’s current share structure is the following: AS 1,500,000,000 million, OS 873,606,791 million. The market cap at the time of writing was $436,803. The current share price is $0.0007The stock closed today right at the 100ma (.0007), it tested the 200ma (.0008) briefly today. With multiple catalysts in the making and current momentum we believe the stock can break above that key pivot point at .0008 and it could re-test .0020-.0030+ level.HIHI is one of those thinly traded stocks that could explode on low volume and once this cheetah takes off there’s no stopping it.About UndergroundStocks.comUndergroundstocks.com is an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities. We are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community.All information contained herein as well as on the Undergroundstocks.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive. All material is for informational purposes only, is only the opinion of Undergroundstocks.com and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The information may include certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and/or certain risks. Undergroundstocks.com and its associates may have a position either long or short in any company mentioned herein. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed within this article or any other portion of Undergroundstocks.com.Source:UndergroundStocksUndergroundstocks.comAdmin@Undergroundstocks.com



