March 21, 2019, at the Fontainebleau hotel, Miami Beach, over 1000 guests will show gratitude & celebrate ‘Life & Hope Awards for Humanitarian Medical Service’.

Understanding and peace are first fostered by extending a hand and building trust, characteristics that more than any others define the doctor-patient relationship.” — Friends of Ziv

MIAMI BEACH, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural ‘Life & Hope Awards for Humanitarian Medical Service” will be presented on March 21, 2019, at the Iconic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.The gratitude and celebration that these awards represent will be granted in the presence of the highest representatives of the US government, ambassadorial envoys from different countries, some of the most distinguished doctors in America and the continent, religious, civic, business and academic leaders.Over one thousands of some of the most influential people affecting the direction and values of our society will gather to honor this year:Dr. Salman Zarka, the Israeli-Druze, director of Israel’s northernmost hospital. A 25 years veteran of the IDF, Dr. Zarka has been one of the architects of Israel’s humanitarian medical assistance to the people of Syria.Dr. Rafael Gottenger, the Vice-President of the Venezuelan-American Medical Association. A reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Gottenger has partnered in more than 40 missions with Operation Smile. He has volunteered on the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship that docked off the coast of Colombia last year, providing desperately needed medical assistance to Venezuelan refugees.The Life & Hope Awards will also recognize the work of “Project Brazil, a Sheltering Heart,” launched by “Fraternity Without Borders,” to help Venezuelan refugees crossing to Brazil.Friends of Ziv Medical Center, a US 501(c)3 non-profit charity, will wrap up its campaign to raise funds to bring medicines and vaccines to Brazil’s northernmost health system. Overwhelmed by the needs of the thousands of Venezuelans, forced to leave their country, medical support for the refugees is a priority. “Ziv for Venezuelan Refugees,” will also join a team of Israeli doctors from Israel’s northernmost hospital offering their support to local institutions.The Black and Tie Gala features:• a celebrity red carpet,• reception, and dinner, along with• awards presentation and• an inspiring, innovative, interactive, entertainment, involving guests and performers.Three million Venezuelans, one in 12, have been compelled to pack up their lives and leave their homes, or face certain death, due to lack of food and medical attention.Venezuela’s neighboring countries are overwhelmed by Venezuelan refugees arriving to their border seeking care, not available in their own country. The flow of Venezuelan refugees has been described as one of the most massive forced displacements in Western Hemisphere; the worst humanitarian crisis in Latin America’s modern history.Friends of Ziv Medical Center is asking you to join in bringing teams of doctors and medicines, including vaccines, to support public health facilities in Colombian and Brazilian border regions providing medical assistance to the refugees. Please Visit: https://www.friendsofziv.org/ziv-for-venezuela/ To partake in this international cause and efforts:1/ Buy a ticket to the event 2/ " Invitation to Support any of these amazing Humanitarian Causes " @ in https://www.friendsofziv.org/event/ 3/ Send a donation that will help 4/ Tell your family, friends, colleagues about this event.Friends of Ziv Medical Center, in Florida Board of Directors:Rabbi Moshe Pitchon, PresidentMs. Nurit Greenger, SecretaryMr. Matthew Absolon, TreasurerMr. Jeff Levis, President Advisory Council

