The Talk Awards Honors Style by Zahra for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction for 10 Consecutive Years

HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering more than just specialty salon services to the community, Style by Zahra brings customer service and community service to the forefront, earning it a tenth straight Talk Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.For more than a decade, Style by Zahra has provided specialized beauty services to the greater Richmond area as the first and finest threading, waxing and henna salon. The salon has become a hot spot for residents as well as visitors thanks to Owner Zahra Ali’s skills and quality products.One of the salon’s particular specialties is henna, especially for birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, or even the big wedding day itself. “Henna is always a very special experience for any woman from every culture,” says Ali.Style by Zahra is focused on providing high-quality service resulting in customer satisfaction. “We will do everything we can to meet your expectations,” says Ali. “With a variety of offerings to choose from, we’re sure you’ll be happy working with us.”Ali and her team have earned a reputation for customer satisfaction, recently receiving their tenth consecutive Talk Award. “My team and I thank everyone for giving us a very special place in their hearts,” says Ali.Ali is also dedicated to serving the community, giving back whenever possible through self-development summer programs for teenagers and training, education and job opportunities for women. Additionally, the salon is known for offering support to many agencies that work with children and special needs individuals as well as churches and schools. “Together we are making a difference in the community every day,” says Ali. “We are honored to be a part of this growing community and are looking forward to continuously serving women and children to help them experience culture, diversity and education.”Style by Zahra is located at 7431 W. Broad Street in Henrico, Va. For more information, call 804-273-0802 or go online to www.stylebyzahra.com . Visit the salon’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/style-by-zahra/ About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



