Octavio Tapia Offers Tips for Car Maintenance in Colder Weather

With some of the coldest winter days approaching, car maintenance can be difficult. Octavio Tapia offers solutions for keeping your car running in cold climate.

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking care of your car in the winter is a challenge. Octavio Tapia , an expert mechanic and owner of America Auto Shop in Chicago understands the importance of a healthy car during colder months.“We are constantly servicing cars that have not been properly taken care of and break down in colder weather,” explained Octavio Tapia. “Our ultimate goal is to educate the consumer and keep people safe on the roads.”One overlooked tip Octavio Tapia recommends is to always protect the exterior of your car. By coating your car with a quality wax will most certainly aid in protecting your car against a barrage of snow, road salt, and other kinds of debris that can cause serious damage, devaluing your investment.A mistake most drivers make is not checking on their car batteries. Over the year your battery can take a beating, and that weakness will certainly show up in the winter months and in colder climates leading to a dead battery that can cost hundreds of dollars or lead to other damages. Octavio Tapia recommends testing your battery and charging system beforehand so you can check to see if you need a new battery to handle the colder climate.A massive problem that leads to accidents is low visibility and bad tires in colder climate. Being able to see in colder weather is a huge priority and Octavio Tapia recommends making sure all of your lights are in working order, including your tail lights and headlights, replacing any that are damaged and cleaning your windshield and lenses when necessary. Always replace your windshield wipers and fill your windshield washer tank with a deicing fluid that can help you out on extremely cold mornings and nights.When it comes to tires, Octavio Tapia recommends paying attention to traction and testing for tread that has depth. If you plan on doing lots of traveling through colder climates you may want to invest in a set of snow tires that can save you time and money in the long run. Tires will also under inflate in colder climates, so it’s crucial that you are constantly checking your tire pressure.Octavio Tapia is always available to help drivers navigate the auto and mechanic industry.



