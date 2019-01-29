Octavio Tapia Offers Helpful Tips on Car Maintenance

Car Maintenance can be aggravating and confusing. America Auto Shop offers tips for keeping your car in the best condition possible.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octavio Tapia and America Auto Shop have been servicing vehicles in Chicago Illinois for over a decade, providing full-service preventive maintenance and auto repairs.“I know how difficult it can be to find a good mechanic you can trust,” explained Octavio Tapia . “That’s why I started America Auto Shop, to provide excellent customer service, and to be a mechanic our clients can rely on.”Preventative check-ups on your car can save you time, and keep your vehicle and loved ones healthy when on the road. Octavio Tapia encourages everyone to inspect their cars on a regular basis.Thousands of drivers are injured or killed on the road as a result of a lack of common vehicle maintenance according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On top of injury and death, these accidents cost more than 2 billion dollars in lost wages, medical expenses and property damage.“All of this can be avoided by servicing your car on a regular basis,” explained Octavio Tapia. “That's why we encourage all of our customers to bring their vehicle in for regular checkups.”Some common issues consumers miss are overheating, and according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this is one of the leading causes of mechanical failure on the highway.We also encourage our clients to always check their tire pressure. On average, 21% of cars inspected have under inflated tires, which can lead to blowouts and serious accidents, all of which can be avoided.Another tip Octavio Tapia recommends is to always check your gas caps. Around 17% of cars on the road have damaged gas caps, leading to 146 million gallons of gas to vaporize every year.Checking for worn spark plugs can save your car from misfiring, which can cause serious problems down the road and waste fuel as well.Another tip Octavio Tapia tells clients is to always check for dirty air filters, which get clogged with dirt, dust, and bugs, cutting off clean air, which causes gas to be wasted and can damage the engine, if it goes too long without being changed. Another benefit is an instant increase in gas mileage, saving about 20 cents a gallon.“One of the biggest safety measures you can take is performing a pre-trip checklist,” explained Octavio Tapia. “You can start with checking all fluids, hoses and belts and the tires as well.”By performing these pre-trip checklists, you can find many flaws and avoid serious consequences before hitting the road.Finding a good mechanic can be a challenge, which is why Octavio Tapia and America Auto Shop are here to help.



