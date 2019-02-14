Making Sense of Web Traffic Data and Its Implications for B2B Marketing Strategies

Thick Film Furnace Award Winning Belt Furnace

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --In the realm of B2B marketing, it is now realized buyers are switching from catalogs and print ads to online sources for manufacturer information. As a result, company website has become an indispensable hub for marketing activities. There are many ways to attract potential customers from the Internet, such as search engine ads, search engine optimization, and building referral sites. With web analysis tools such as Google Analytics, marketers are able to put together a report in a snap. However, it is a more difficult task to find correlations among different data sets. We are interested in ranking the priorities of improving different marketing factors in order to give the company a direction to use the marketing expenditure. This paper focuses on the impacts of different web traffic data on the sales of Hengli furnace of Torrey Hills Technologies . We analyze the historical data on furnace sales and website traffic using generalized linear regression model. The ranks of different impact factors on furnace sales are studied. These statistical results provide a basic guideline in the improvement of future marketing strategies.To continue to read this article, please click here

Introduction to Belt Furnaces



