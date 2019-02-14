Metro Golf Cars is awarded Club Car's 2019 Black & Gold Partner

Metro Golf Cars showed a strong commitment to growth in all market segments and growing in spectacular rates.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Golf Cars is honored to be awarded as one of Club Car's 2019 Black & Gold channel partners. Company showed a strong commitment to growth in all market segments and growing in exponential rates. The future is bright for the company and being a part of this elite group is only the beginning.

"Earning this award is a reflection of Metro Golf Car's dedication to the highest standards of customer service and performance. It's also a reflection of our entire staff's commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience. They are the reason we received this award." said Ben King, Metro Golf Car's General Manager.

Established in 1974, Metro Golf Cars is the leading dealership in the southwest in golf car and utility vehicle sales. Aside from being part of Club Car's Black & Gold Team, Metro also represents other top brands like Kawasaki, Yamaha, GEM, HuntVe, and Columbia. Metro also service cars, offer parts, and have a huge inventory of golf cars and UTVs ready to be rented. Metro caters to all the major markets including: multi-housing (apartment complexes), distribution and manufacturing facilities, golf course communities, college and universities, security patrol, and many more.

Metro Golf Cars is recognized as a woman-owned Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) by the State of Texas and a HUB Zone business by the Small Business Administration (SBA).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.