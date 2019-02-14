Video Games Advertising: Market Share, Strategies, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Video Games Advertising – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Games Advertising Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Video Games Advertising – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Video games are electronic games that require a video device for the user interface of the game. The device can be a mobile display or a PC monitor, or a TV screen. Based on the electronic system employed, they are categorized in the form of platforms such as mobile, PC, and TV. Different types of games are available for a number of gaming platforms. Video games are available in two major formats – physical and digital. The physical format comes in the form of compact discs, which are used while playing the game. In the digital format, the game is downloaded and played.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing growth of the HDR technology. HDR is a technology for displaying a wider range of color tones with more emphasis on details.
In 2018, the global Video Games Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Games Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Games Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BrightRoll
Flurry
Google
InMobi
AppNexus
Byyd
Fiksu
IAD
Kiip
Matomy Media
Millennial Media
Platform One
MobPartner
MoPub
Tapjoy
SpotXchange
Tremor Video
TubeMogul
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710754-global-video-games-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reward-Based Video Game Advertising
Banner Video Game Advertising
Native Video Game Advertising
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Service Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710754-global-video-games-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Games Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Reward-Based Video Game Advertising
1.4.3 Banner Video Game Advertising
1.4.4 Native Video Game Advertising
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Games Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Service Industry
1.5.4 Manufacturing Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Games Advertising Market Size
2.2 Video Games Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Games Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Games Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BrightRoll
12.1.1 BrightRoll Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 BrightRoll Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BrightRoll Recent Development
12.2 Flurry
12.2.1 Flurry Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Flurry Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Flurry Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 InMobi
12.4.1 InMobi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 InMobi Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 InMobi Recent Development
12.5 AppNexus
12.5.1 AppNexus Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 AppNexus Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AppNexus Recent Development
12.6 Byyd
12.6.1 Byyd Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 Byyd Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Byyd Recent Development
12.7 Fiksu
12.7.1 Fiksu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Fiksu Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fiksu Recent Development
12.8 IAD
12.8.1 IAD Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 IAD Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 IAD Recent Development
12.9 Kiip
12.9.1 Kiip Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.9.4 Kiip Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kiip Recent Development
12.10 Matomy Media
12.10.1 Matomy Media Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Games Advertising Introduction
12.10.4 Matomy Media Revenue in Video Games Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Matomy Media Recent Development
12.11 Millennial Media
12.12 Platform One
12.13 MobPartner
12.14 MoPub
12.15 Tapjoy
12.16 SpotXchange
12.17 Tremor Video
12.18 TubeMogul
Continued…..
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.