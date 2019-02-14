AAAPG Presents Tampa Guardianship Event

Educate, Advocate, Legislate

AAAPG.net present a daylong symposium on abusive guardianship followed by he Florida pemiere of "The Guardians"

Abusive guardianships are on the rise.For victims and their families trapped in this opaque and highly intrusive, complex legal system, the abuse and vilification they all suffer is unspeakable.”” — Sam J Sugar

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NATIONAL EXPERTS TO SPEAK ON PROTECTING SENIORS’ RIGHTS GUARDIANSHIP ABUSE FORUM & MOVIE PREMIERE SET FOR FEBRUARY 20International Award-winning documentary “The Guardians” comes to Tampa TheaterFREE Event “Preventing Abuse and Protecting Rights” Open to Public(Tampa, FL – January 29, 2019) - Imagine a system of justice in this country that strips its citizens of their Constitutional rights, voids their existing legal documents, gives others the right to spend their money and sell their assets, isolates them, and limits the time they can spend with their loved ones.This actually is reality to an estimated 3 million American adults who have been placed into guardianships, including as many 65,000 Floridians who are deemed “wards of the state.” Due to the aging US population, from longer life spans and 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, the number of wards are increasing at a rate of 10% annually. Deemed the crime of the century, current figures show that it has become an over $1.5 trillion market; a heinous “cottage industry” of greed waging war against vulnerable adults and their families“Abusive guardianships are on the rise,” says Dr. Sam J. Sugar, founder of Ft. Lauderdale-based Americans Against Abusive Probate Guardianship (AAAPG). “Although they may constitute a minority of guardianships, for victims and their families trapped in this opaque and highly intrusive, complex legal system, the abuse and vilification they all suffer is unspeakable.”Sugar, a licensed physician and Certified Florida Probate Court Examiner, is the organizer of the free #TampaGuardianshipEvent on February 20, 2019. It will be held from 2:00 – 11:00 pm EST at the Tampa Theatre, 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602. The public is invited and admission is free.National guardianship and elder justice experts will share critical information that the public needs to be aware of to prevent guardianships as well as actions to protect their rights and those of their loved ones. Additional topics include current legislative activities, accounting procedures for families, disability rights as well as coping techniques for the isolation, over-medication, and estate liquidation often seen in abusive guardianships.Besides Sugar, who authored Guardianships and the Elderly, The Perfect Crime (a 2018 Amazon #1 Best New Release), speakers include: Judge Michelle Morley, FL Fifth Circuit Court; Linda Fieldstone, FL Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator; Eileen Leslie, CPA, CFE; Thomas F. Coleman Esq, Spectrum Institute; Rick Black, Director at CEAR; and Tampa attorney J. Ronald Denman of Bleakley Bavol Denman & Grace, Attorneys at Law.The jaw-dropping and unnerving documentary “The Guardians,” will make its Florida debut at the 7 pm evening session, followed by a panel discussion with probate attorneys from Tampa's Bleakley Bavol Denman and Grace law firm. With all the trappings of a Hollywood movie - kidnapping, corruption, lies, theft, and deceit - producer Billie Mintz has poignantly brought to the big screen the reality of daily life for many elderly people caught up in America’s corrupt court system. This 2018 documentary depicts true stories of Las Vegas, NV seniors with guardians who are forcibly removing them from their homes, isolating them from families and emptying their bank accounts. “This is a film where the phrase ‘seeing is believing’ has never rung truer,” states Sugar.For more information, go to www.aaapg.net . For FREE reservations and admission tickets, click:Link for Reservations# # #



